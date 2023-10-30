Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard Praise Spurs' Victor Wembanyama as 'One of a Kind'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama has not wasted time in impressive some of the NBA's biggest names.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie once again flashed elite two-way potential in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, earning praise from both Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard.

Despite some understandable growing paints, Wembanyama has been as advertised so far this season. He's averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game over his first three NBA contests.

While Wembanyama's shooting has been inconsistent and he's averaging 4.7 turnovers per game on the offensive end, he's been a transformative player defensively. His length is a deterrent from the rim all the way out to the three-point line, where he can take one step from the paint and leap and still get off a good contest.