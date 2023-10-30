Sean Payton: Broncos 'Not Even Remotely Shopping Anyone' Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

At 1-5, the Denver Broncos looked like a prime candidate to sell at the trade deadline.

Two straight wins later, and coach Sean Payton is adamant the team is standing pat.

"We are not even remotely shopping anyone. Have people called, sure they have? And typically the buyer wants people to know they called, not the seller? We are looking at next opponent," Payton told reporters Monday.

