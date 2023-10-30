Patriots Rumors: Kendrick Bourne Out for Season After Knee Injury in Loss to Dolphins

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Bourne will miss the remainder of the 2023 season. He went down in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-17 loss after recording three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

