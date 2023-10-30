NFL Trade Rumors: Kyler Murray Isn't Being Shopped by Cardinals amid Injury Recovery

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-7 after Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but Kyler Murray is not going anywhere ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Cardinals are not planning to shop their franchise quarterback and are planning on him playing this season. Murray was a full participant in practice last week but was still held out of Sunday's game against the Ravens as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Despite Murray receiving a clean bill of health, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that Joshua Dobbs will start in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. Dobbs has started Arizona's first eight games this season while Murray has been on the physically unable to perform list.

The Browns have been one of the NFL's stingiest defenses and boast arguably the league's best pass rusher in Myles Garrett, so keeping Murray on the sidelines for one more week makes some sense.

That said, there is likely some urgency for Gannon to start righting the ship during his first year as an NFL head coach. It was always expected that the 2023 season would be a lean one in Arizona, but the Cardinals' five-game losing streak has now given them the worst record in the NFL.

That could open up the possibility of the team throwing in the towel entirely and hoping to land presumptive No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. A tanking plan would ultimately end Murray's time in Arizona during the offseason, but it's likely opposing teams will want to see him out on the field and healthy before making a trade.