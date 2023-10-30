NFL Rumors: Titans' Will Levis to Start vs. T.J. Watt, Steelers amid Tannehill Injury

AP Photo/George Walker IV

Will Levis is expected to remain the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans' Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 2023 second-round pick made his NFL debut in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He finished 19-of-29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns while filling in for an injured Ryan Tannehill.

Fowler reported Tannehill "likely needs more time" to work his way back from a high ankle sprain. Even if the 2019 Pro Bowler were fully healthy, one could argue Levis' performance warranted at least one more start.

"This is a dream come true for sure," he told reporters after the win. "I dreamed of this moment as a kid and to get a win is incredible. But we have a few more minutes to celebrate it today, then we're on to Pittsburgh as [head coach Mike] Vrabel would say."

Vrabel's confidence in Levis was apparent in how he split the reps between the rookie signal-caller and Malik Willis.

Leading up to the game, the head coach said Levis and Willis would both play against Atlanta in the event Tannehill was unavailable. By Saturday, Fowler was reporting Willis "will have packages and heavy involvement in the game plan," adding it could be a 75-25 split between the two QBs.

In actuality, Levis was on the field for all but two of Tennessee's 68 offensive snaps. Once he got going, Vrabel rode the hot hand.

The Titans will have to account for 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt off the edge Thursday. He already has 8.5 sacks through seven games.