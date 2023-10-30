World Series 2023: Updated MVP Predictions Before Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 3

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The World Series Most Valuable Player race appears to be wide open ahead of Monday's Game 3.

Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager starred for the Texas Rangers in their come-from-behind win in Game 1, but they were shut down by Arizona Diamondbacks Game 2 starter Merrill Kelly.

Tommy Pham's four-hit Game 2 complement Kelly's gem on the mound and put both players in the MVP mix as the series shifts to Chase Field.

The top World Series MVP candidates at the plate could be in line for success over the next two days if they solve Brandon Pfaadt and Max Scherzer in Game 3 and a large amount of bullpen arms in Game 4.

Updated World Series MVP Odds

Adolis Garcia (+230; bet $100 to win $230)

Corbin Carroll (+450)

Corey Seager (+500)

Ketel Marte (+750)

Tommy Pham (+800)

Merrill Kelly (+1600)

Evan Carter (+1600)

Gabriel Moreno (+2800)

Josh Jung (+3000)

Alek Thomas (+3000)

Marcus Semien (+4500)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (+4500)

Brandon Pfaadt (+7000)

Garcia and Seager are still favored to win MVP from the Texas roster because of their home runs in Game 1.

Garcia hit the game-winning home run in the 11th inning and Seager tied the ball game with a two-run shot in the ninth.

That is a good foundation for the MVP cases of both players. They both have to do more to be the clear-cut favorite to win the award.

A standout performance against Pfaadt, who has been excellent this postseason, would go a long way in solidifying their MVP cases.

Garcia, Seager and the rest of the Texas lineup could go through some struggles in Game 3, though, because none of them have more than three career at-bats against Arizona's starter on Monday.

Pfaadt took advantage of the lack of the at-bats against him in his gems against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

However, another strong performance from the right-hander probably will not boost him up the MVP odds board.

Pfaadt likely needs to make two starts to have a strong enough case to win MVP, and that would mean the World Series would have to go seven games. The same can be said about Max Scherzer's case.

Kelly has the best case for any pitcher in the series to win MVP right now. The Arizona pitcher allowed one earned run on three hits in seven innings of his Game 2 start.

Kelly could be in line to clinch the title for the D-Backs in Game 6, if they win two of three games at home. A second star showing in a series-clinching game could be enough for Kelly to win MVP.

Kelly turned in the best start inside Globe Life Field. Zac Gallen, Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi could all have strong starts in Games 5 and 6, but one terrific appearance may not be enough to take the MVP away from a hitter who plays in all games of the series.

Pham's four-hit Game 2 and Ketel Marte's 18-game postseason hitting streak have them in solid positions to win the MVP with a few more strong games at the plate.

Corbin Carroll, who is 3-for-10 with four RBI, can build on his World Series resume as well.

A long-shot MVP could still emerge, but right now, it feels like one of Garcia, Seager, Carroll, Pham or Marte will win MVP depending on which team wins the championship.

