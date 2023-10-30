MJF Talks WWE vs. AEW Contracts, Ronda Rousey's Next Match; Rumors on Creed Brothers

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

MJF Says He Still Hasn't Decided His 2024 Contract Decision

MJF has been referencing the so-called "bidding war of 2024" in promos for years, teasing a WWE run several times throughout his AEW tenure. While it was largely done for heel heat, MJF's contract was believed to end at the end of the 2023 calendar year, and no extension has been reported despite his nearly year-long reign as AEW champion.

After defeating Kenny Omega in an instant classic Saturday night on Collision, MJF again said he's unsure where his long-term future resides.

"I'll be honest. I still don't know what I'm gonna do for the bidding war of 2024," MJF said while addressing the crowd. "But what I do know. But what I do know is that when I get the opportunity to wrestle the best bout machine. Kenny Omega, it tends to sway my opinions a little bit."

MJF's longtime mentor is Cody Rhodes, who was the first major star to leave AEW for WWE. Rhodes has been booked as a main eventer since his return to the company, and it's almost certain MJF would shoot to the top of the card as well.

MJF told Wade Sheridan of UPI that he will sign with whatever company offers him the most money, and both sides seemingly have endless resources. We're yet to see how much WWE selling to Endeavor impacts their contract talks, but odds are Tony Khan will dig deep into his piggy bank to ensure MJF remains in AEW.

Regardless, MJF is such an undeniable superstar that he will shine wherever he winds up.

Ronda Rousey Returning to Wrestling at Independent Show

It turns out Ronda Rousey's in-ring career might not be over just yet.

The former WWE women's champion is set to make her debut for Wrestling Revolver at November's Wrestling Revolver Unreal event. Rousey will team with longtime friend and AEW star Marina Shafir at the event.

Rousey exited WWE over the summer when her contract ended following her SummerSlam match with Shayna Baszler. The match was considered a relative dud and a proper end to Rousey's second run in WWE, which was viewed as a significant downgrade from her first period with the company.

Most expected Rousey to ride off into the sunset and step away from pro wrestling altogether once her WWE contract expired. However, it seems like she's going to have a run of fun on the independent circuit working with her close friends.

It remains to be seen whether this is a potential precursor to Rousey signing with AEW, given Shafir's relationship with the company. Several other AEW stars, including Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland, are set to perform at Wrestling Revolver Unreal.

Creed Brothers Coming to Main Roster

It turns out the Creed Brothers' upcoming challenge of Alpha Academy isn't a one-off.

Dave Melzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said the Creeds are expected to stay on the main roster following their Monday Night Raw appearance.

"I was told that right now, barring any changes, it's not that it's 100 percent right now, but it's that they're being called up," Meltzer said.

Since joining WWE in 2021, the Creeds have been one of the sport's fastest-rising tag teams. They are one-time NXT tag team champions and were the winners of the 2022 men's Dusty Rhodes Classic.

Accomplished amateur wrestlers in college, the Creeds going head-to-head against Alpha Academy makes a ton of sense. In fact, if WWE wants to make sure the Creeds get instantly over with the crowd, them joining Alpha Academy and working under Chad Gable for a spell wouldn't hurt either.