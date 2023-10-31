Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Will Levis and More Top Free-Agent Pickups

2 of 5

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

DK DFS Value: $4,700

Emari Demercado just took on a feature-back amount of volume for the second consecutive week but is surprisingly still only rostered in slightly over one-third of fantasy leagues.

It's clear he'll be leading the Arizona Cardinals' backfield during James Conner's absence, a status that makes the undrafted free agent a must-add in just about every format heading into Week 9.

While Conner could come off the IR as early as Week 10 for a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, there's at least one more game in which Demercado will see enough usage to justify a place in most starting lineups. Although that will come against a fierce Cleveland Browns foe, the rookie running back just followed up a 13-carry, 58-yard performance in Week 7 with a 20-carry, 78-yard outing against a formidable Baltimore Ravens front.

The 24-year-old has been involved as a pass-catcher as well, snagging five of the six targets that have come his way during that two-game stretch for 18 yards.

Even if Conner does return to action after Week 9, Demercado seems to have done enough to force a more even timeshare going forward. If not, he still has some value as a handcuff who is ready to step right back into a feature role should the starter go down with injury again.

Conner has never played a full NFL season since entering the league in 2017 and is showing signs of wear-and-tear in his age-28 campaign, so it's far from guaranteed he'll be available down the stretch.