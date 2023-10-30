Raiders vs. Lions Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

2 of 3

Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds should fill out your DFS lineups in some capacity.

Detroit has the potential to put up a large rushing yard total against a Las Vegas defense that allowed over 100 ground yards in five of seven games.

It would have ideal for David Montgomery to be active in this situation because he might have been a better point producer than Adams in the Raiders-Lions battle.

Gibbs had the heavier workload without Montgomery in the Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The rookie out of Alabama recorded 11 carries for 68 yards and caught nine of his 10 targets for 58 yards, and that was against a great defense.

Las Vegas could be susceptible to higher rushing totals, and if it can't stop Detroit on any drive, Reynolds could be a good depth addition.

Reynolds only has 140 total yards this season, but if Gibbs needs a rest, Detroit could turn right to its backup running back to keep up the success on the ground.