Raiders vs. Lions Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

The Monday night clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions possesses a clear top target for DraftKings daily fantasy football contests.
Davante Adams should be the most popular DFS target, especially with the news of Amon-Ra St. Brown hitting the injury report.
St. Brown was downgraded to questionable on Sunday with an illness, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Detroit's star wide receiver could still play, but he may be affected by the illness, which would then alter the Lions' workload in the passing game.
With or without St. Brown, Jared Goff has a long-time teammate that he likes to target on a regular basis, and he should be viewed as one of the few top value plays to fill out DFS lineups.
Start Roster Build with Davante Adams
Adams should be the top target in DraftKings DFS contests.
The Raiders' top pass-catcher is coming off a 12-target, seven-catch, 57-yard performance in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears.
Adams has the potential for even better numbers with Jimmy Garoppolo back under center. Brian Hoyer struggled to push the ball down field for most of last week's game.
Adams has had at least eight targets and six receptions in five of his seven appearances in 2023.
The volume is typically there for Adams, especially on the road, where he recorded four of his five best yardage totals of the campaign.
Adams will be a popular pick for the captain role, but that position could go to other players in lineups so that there is a way to differentiate your lineups from other ones in DraftKings contests.
Look to Detroit's Running Backs for Lineup Depth
Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds should fill out your DFS lineups in some capacity.
Detroit has the potential to put up a large rushing yard total against a Las Vegas defense that allowed over 100 ground yards in five of seven games.
It would have ideal for David Montgomery to be active in this situation because he might have been a better point producer than Adams in the Raiders-Lions battle.
Gibbs had the heavier workload without Montgomery in the Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The rookie out of Alabama recorded 11 carries for 68 yards and caught nine of his 10 targets for 58 yards, and that was against a great defense.
Las Vegas could be susceptible to higher rushing totals, and if it can't stop Detroit on any drive, Reynolds could be a good depth addition.
Reynolds only has 140 total yards this season, but if Gibbs needs a rest, Detroit could turn right to its backup running back to keep up the success on the ground.
Reynolds would be an ideal sleeper pick in case Detroit tries to hammer home its advantage on the interior against Las Vegas.
Target Josh Reynolds, Michael Mayer as Value Picks
Josh Reynolds and Michael Mayer should be used as value plays to fill out your DraftKings rosters.
Reynolds has been a consistent target of Jared Goff this season. He had at least 40 receiving yards in six of seven games.
Goff has more comfortability with Reynolds than his other wide outs because the two spent time together with the Rams before moving to Detroit.
Reynolds would take on even more value in DFS contests if St. Brown can't play because of his illness, or the top wide out is affected by it throughout the game.
Mayer's roster inclusion is matchup based. The rookie tight end is facing a Detroit defense that gave up the third-most receiving yards to tight ends entering Week 8.
Mayer caught five passes on six targets for 75 yards two weeks ago with Garoppolo at quarterback. He did not have much success with Hoyer on the field in Week 7.
Garoppolo should look to Mayer to pick apart the middle of the Detroit defense. The tight end could be used as a safety valve if Garoppolo faces a ton of pressure from Aidan Hutchinson and Co.
Mayer is the better value play based on salary compared to Reynolds. He carries a $3.800 salary, while Reynolds is at $6,200, but they could both outplay their value if trends hold.
