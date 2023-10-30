Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 10

Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 10October 30, 2023
Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy flipflopped positions on the Heisman Trophy odds board for the third straight week.
Penix edged ahead of McCarthy after Week 9. The Washington Huskies quarterback led his team to a win over the Stanford Cardinal, while McCarthy's Michigan Wolverines had the week off.
Penix enters Week 10 with the best big-game performance of the Heisman candidates so far this season, but he plenty more to do to secure the award.
The left-handed signal-caller can reinforce his Heisman favorite status with a massive game against reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans.
McCarthy has one week until his biggest game of the season against the Penn State Nittany Lions. He just needs a solid outing versus the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday to keep pace behind Penix.
A smattering of other players could still be in the mix for the Heisman if they turn in big Novembers. Some of them might be decent value plays on the betting board before they potentially surge up the odds board.
Updated Heisman Trophy Odds
Michael Penix Jr. (+280; bet $100 to win $280)
J.J. McCarthy (+300)
Jayden Daniels (+400)
Bo Nix (+600)
Jordan Travis (+800)
Marvin Harrison Jr. (+1200)
Carson Beck (+3000)
Dillon Gabriel (+3500)
Ollie Gordon II (+5000)
Jalen Milroe (+8000)
Caleb Williams (+8000)
Favorites
Penix and McCarthy are still the two Heisman favorites as the college football season hits November.
Penix inched in front of McCarthy thanks to a solid passing day against the Stanford Cardinal in Week 9.
The FBS passing leader threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns in the 42-33 triumph. It was an improved performance from his Week 8 struggle against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Penix will go over the 3,000-yard mark in the Week 10 clash with USC. The big question is how many yards he will throw for against a porous Trojans defense.
USC allows 420.9 total yards per game and it conceded at least 34 points in its last three games.
Penix will have the national spotlight on him in primetime because of the name-brand matchup with USC.
That will help take away some attention from McCarthy and Michigan, who could have the Purdue Boilermakers finished by halftime on Saturday night.
Penix needs to open up an advantage on McCarthy so that he can absorb any ground that McCarthy makes up in a potential win over Penn State next week.
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is third on the odds board, could play his way into the favorite conversation if he beats the Alabama Crimson Tide. Daniels is the only player who could potentially surpass Penix or McCarthy after Week 10.
Best Values
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has the most potential to gain ground in the Heisman race in Week 10.
Beck and the top-ranked team in the country host the Missouri Tigers in their toughest test yet in SEC play.
Beck will likely be forced to throw the ball around the Mizzou secondary to match what the Tigers can do with their wide receiver duo of Luther Burden and Theo Wease.
A season-best passing performance would be the best thing for Beck's long-shot Heisman campaign.
That would at least move him closer to the front of the conversation as Georgia looks to wrap up a spot in the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
Beck is sitting at +3000 and he has a clear path to an undefeated record, which would help his stock as one of the best players on the top team in the FBS.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe may be the best deep long-shot candidate to back in Week 10 because he will at least move up from +8000 with a win over LSU.
A win over LSU essentially guarantees Alabama a shot at UGA in the SEC Championship Game, which is one thing Milroe has going for him compared to other long shots.
