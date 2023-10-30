Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 10

2 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Penix and McCarthy are still the two Heisman favorites as the college football season hits November.

Penix inched in front of McCarthy thanks to a solid passing day against the Stanford Cardinal in Week 9.

The FBS passing leader threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns in the 42-33 triumph. It was an improved performance from his Week 8 struggle against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Penix will go over the 3,000-yard mark in the Week 10 clash with USC. The big question is how many yards he will throw for against a porous Trojans defense.

USC allows 420.9 total yards per game and it conceded at least 34 points in its last three games.

Penix will have the national spotlight on him in primetime because of the name-brand matchup with USC.

That will help take away some attention from McCarthy and Michigan, who could have the Purdue Boilermakers finished by halftime on Saturday night.

Penix needs to open up an advantage on McCarthy so that he can absorb any ground that McCarthy makes up in a potential win over Penn State next week.