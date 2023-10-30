CFB

    College Football Odds Week 10: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

    Joe TanseyOctober 30, 2023

    0 of 3

      SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 28: Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) reacts after making a play during the college football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 28, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Notre Dame Fighting Irish's trip to face the Clemson Tigers took a steep decrease in buzz over the last month.

      Saturday's clash is nowhere close to the most important Week 10 contest and only one of the two teams is playing good football right now.

      Notre Dame is coming off two blowout wins, while Clemson enters on a two-game losing streak in which its offense did not inspire much confidence.

      A handful of other Week 10 clashes carried some intrigue at the start of the season, but now they are afterthoughts with only one interesting team.

      The Ole Miss Rebels' home clash with the Texas A&M Aggies fits that billing. A&M's offense has not improved as much as expected and it should not pose much of a challenge to Lane Kiffin's side.

      The Washington State Cougars left September as one of the most fascinating teams in the Pac-12, but now they are a popular pick to fade on spread bets.

    No. 12 Notre Dame (-3.5) at Clemson

    1 of 3

      SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 14: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball against the USC Trojans during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

      Saturday, Noon ET, ABC

      Clemson gives off the feel of a team that will not be competitive with Notre Dame on Saturday.

      The Tigers went through two miserable ACC losses against the Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack. They have not scored more than 20 points since September 30.

      Notre Dame's offense produced 106 combined points in its last two wins over the USC Trojans and Pittsburgh Panthers.

      The Irish may not hit the 40-point mark against a Clemson defense that allows 266.9 total yards per game, but they can still outplay their opposite unit.

      Notre Dame has the better quarterback and running back in the matchup. Sam Hartman has 179 more passing yards and five more touchdowns than Cade Klubnik. Audric Estime is 99 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark and he is coming off his best performance of the season.

      Hartman's experience against the Clemson defense from his time with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons should help Notre Dame move the ball. Estime should be able to break a few big runs to extend drives and turn them into touchdowns.

      Clemson's unit stalled out on many occasions this season, and there is not much faith that it can even compete with Notre Dame in a race to 24 or 30 points.

    Texas A&M at No. 11 Ole Miss (-3.5)

    2 of 3

      AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels during their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
      Michael Chang/Getty Images

      Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

      Texas A&M's offense has not improved under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

      The Aggies produced just 33 combined points in losses to the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers.

      A third ranked matchup in the SEC could further flummox the A&M offense.

      Ole Miss' defense has been good enough to allow its offense to pull away in victories over the last month.

      Lane Kiffin's side earned each of its four SEC victories by at least six points. Three of those wins came in one-score games.

      Ole Miss excels at moving the ball through quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins.

      The Ole Miss offense averages 79.7 more yards per game than A&M, and in Judkins, who has three 100-yard performances in his last four games, it has the most dynamic playmaker in the matchup.

      Ole Miss just needs to follow the same path to victory that it used in its four SEC wins, and it may play with some extra motivation on Saturday.

      If Ole Miss keeps winning, there is a chance it could qualify for the SEC Championship Game if the Alabama Crimson Tide lose to the LSU Tigers on Saturday night.

    Stanford (+13) at Washington State

    3 of 3

      STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Justin Lamson #8 of the Stanford Cardinal runs for a two yard touchdown against the Washington Huskies in the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
      Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

      Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

      The Stanford Cardinal are one of the most improved teams in the FBS.

      Stanford is one victory away from matching its 2022 win total and it looked competitive in two of its last three Pac-12 games.

      The Cardinal came back to beat the Colorado Buffaloes in two overtimes on October 13 and they were one fourth-down conversion away from potentially beating the Washington Huskies last week.

      Stanford should stay within two touchdowns of a struggling Washington State side in Week 10.

      Wazzu was one of the early darlings of the Pac-12, as it knocked off the Wisconsin Badgers and Oregon State Beavers at home.

      The Cougars are on a four-game losing streak and allowed at least 38 points in each of their last three games.

      Until Wazzu can prove it can stop an opponent and win a game, there is no way it should be trusted as a double-digit favorite in any game.

