College Football Odds Week 10: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC

Clemson gives off the feel of a team that will not be competitive with Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Tigers went through two miserable ACC losses against the Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack. They have not scored more than 20 points since September 30.

Notre Dame's offense produced 106 combined points in its last two wins over the USC Trojans and Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Irish may not hit the 40-point mark against a Clemson defense that allows 266.9 total yards per game, but they can still outplay their opposite unit.

Notre Dame has the better quarterback and running back in the matchup. Sam Hartman has 179 more passing yards and five more touchdowns than Cade Klubnik. Audric Estime is 99 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark and he is coming off his best performance of the season.

Hartman's experience against the Clemson defense from his time with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons should help Notre Dame move the ball. Estime should be able to break a few big runs to extend drives and turn them into touchdowns.