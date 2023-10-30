Raiders vs. Lions: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

Raiders vs. Lions: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNFOctober 30, 2023
Monday Night Football in Week 8 features two teams looking to shake off recent losses.
The 5-2 Detroit Lions still have one of the best records in the NFL (and lead their division) heading into Week 8, but they're licking their wounds following an embarrassing 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week.
The 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, aren't likely to take control of the AFC West this season, but improving to .500 on the season would be a major win.
The Raiders will be buoyed by the expected return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who sat out the team's 30-12 collapse against the Chicago Bears in Week 7.
Jared Goff, meanwhile, has been one of the league's top passers this season but would love to move on from his season-worst showing last week, throwing an interception and no touchdowns in the loss to the Ravens.
Here's everything you need to know to tune in to Monday Night Football this week as well as the best player props to consider.
Schedule, Odds and Spread
Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions
Date: Monday, Oct. 30
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN app
Updated Monday Night Football Odds
Spread: Lions -7.5 (-108), Raiders +7.5 (-112)
Money Line: Lions -345 (bet $345 to win $100), Raiders +275 (bet $100 to win $275)
Total 46.5 (Over: -110; Under: -110)
Odds current as of 11 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 29
MNF Props to Watch
Josh Jacobs Under 62.5 Rushing Yards (-125)
This isn't a high-value bet by any means, but it should be easy money.
Josh Jacobs hasn't found the same production this season that he did last year, when he broke out for 1,653 yards on 340 carries, both career-highs. Through seven games, Jacobs has amassed 347 yards on 118 carries. That 49.6 yards-per-game average is half of last year's (97.2).
Jacobs' production doesn't seem likely to pick up against the Lions. Detroit has allowed just 534 rushing yards on the season, the third-least in the league. Rushers are only gaining 3.7 yards per attempt on average against the Lions.
Jacobs has only had two games this season in which he's topped 62.5 yards. Don't expect him to add a third on Monday.
Davante Adams Under 74.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Another Raider whose production has dropped from last season to halfway through this season is wideout Davante Adams, whose 89.2 receiving yards per game in 2022 has fallen to 75.4 through seven games.
That may not seem like a drastic reduction, but consider this: Adams had eight games last season with 100 or more receiving yards. He has had only one such game this season, against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
This is another prop that won't net you a large return, but the likelihood of this scenario happening is too high to ignore.
Jared Goff Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-166)
Let's talk about a player who will be productive on Monday Night Football, a matchup we always hope generates at least some excitement.
The Week 7 loss to the Ravens marked the only game this season in which Goff has not thrown a touchdown pass. In the other six games, he's thrown two or more touchdowns three times.
Last week's uncharacteristic scoring failures for Goff were understandable when you consider the Ravens have the best scoring defense in the league, allowing just one touchdown per game on average. The Raiders, meanwhile, are allowing 2.7.
Monday Night Football odds from DraftKings.
