Raiders vs. Lions: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

Josh Jacobs Under 62.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

This isn't a high-value bet by any means, but it should be easy money.

Josh Jacobs hasn't found the same production this season that he did last year, when he broke out for 1,653 yards on 340 carries, both career-highs. Through seven games, Jacobs has amassed 347 yards on 118 carries. That 49.6 yards-per-game average is half of last year's (97.2).

Jacobs' production doesn't seem likely to pick up against the Lions. Detroit has allowed just 534 rushing yards on the season, the third-least in the league. Rushers are only gaining 3.7 yards per attempt on average against the Lions.

Jacobs has only had two games this season in which he's topped 62.5 yards. Don't expect him to add a third on Monday.

Davante Adams Under 74.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Another Raider whose production has dropped from last season to halfway through this season is wideout Davante Adams, whose 89.2 receiving yards per game in 2022 has fallen to 75.4 through seven games.

That may not seem like a drastic reduction, but consider this: Adams had eight games last season with 100 or more receiving yards. He has had only one such game this season, against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

This is another prop that won't net you a large return, but the likelihood of this scenario happening is too high to ignore.

Jared Goff Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-166)

Let's talk about a player who will be productive on Monday Night Football, a matchup we always hope generates at least some excitement.

The Week 7 loss to the Ravens marked the only game this season in which Goff has not thrown a touchdown pass. In the other six games, he's thrown two or more touchdowns three times.

Last week's uncharacteristic scoring failures for Goff were understandable when you consider the Ravens have the best scoring defense in the league, allowing just one touchdown per game on average. The Raiders, meanwhile, are allowing 2.7.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).