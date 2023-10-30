MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Storylines for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 3

MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Storylines for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 3October 30, 2023
The 2023 World Series is underway and through two games, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers are tied at one win apiece while thrilling the baseball world with heavy-hitting, high-octane offensive performances.
With Game 3 on the horizon, there are a couple storylines to keep an eye on, including the performance of a three-time Cy Young winner and the clutch hitting of one of the most selfless players in the lineup.
Dive deeper into those stories and find out when you can check out all of the Fall Classic action with this preview of a potentially momentum-shifting showdown.
World Series Schedule
Game 3: Monday, October 30 (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Game 4: Tuesday, October 31 (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Game 5: Wednesday, November 1* (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Game 6: Friday, November 3* (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Game 7: Saturday, November 4* (8:03 p.m., FOX)
* -If necessary
All times ET
Can Max Scherzer Turn Things Around?
Max Scherzer has had a tumultuous 2023 season, that started in New York with the Mets and continued into Texas with the Rangers.
Scherzer is a future Hall of Famer but the guy we have seen take the mound here in 2023 is not the same guy that captivated fans and won his teams high-profile games.
He has struggled with command and continues to pitch for velocity instead of placement and strikes. It doomed him in the regular season, where he threw in 152.2 innings, and gave up 126 hits, 65 runs, and 28 home runs.
In the ALCS, he allowed seven runs on nine hits, gave up two homers, and had a combined ERA of 9.45 across two games. His best game, the pennant-clinching Game 7 in Houston, saw him strike out two and allow two earned runs in 2.2 innings.
His inconsistency, and proneness to the deep ball, have made Scherzer a liability as much as his experience and clubhouse leadership have been an asset.
In Game 3, with his team tied with the Diamondbacks at one win apiece, it will be up to Scherzer to prevent a 1-2 hole for his squad. If he does not find better command ahead of Monday's game, though, Arizona will absolutely rock him early and force skipper Bruce Bochy to dive into his bullpen earlier than he wants.
Tommy Pham: Arizona's Unsung Playoff Hero
Tommy Pham was one hit away from going 5-for-5 in the World Series, a feat that no other player has ever achieved. Instead, he gave up his spot to Jace Peterson, convincing manager Torey Lovullo to let his teammate get a taste of playing in the World Classic instead of etching his own name in the history books.
MLB @MLB
Tommy Pham had a chance to become the first player in #WorldSeries history to have a 5-for-5 game.

But instead he chose to put his teammate first.
The idea that Pham was so close to a feat of that magnitude should not surprise anyone. He has been one of the unsung heroes for the Diamondbacks this postseason and while his numbers may not reflect it, his ability to come through in big moments has been key to the team's magical run.
Pham has compiled 14 hits, 10 runs, three homers, and three RBIs. His stat line is a strong .275/.288/.490 with an OPS of .799.
Foul Territory @FoulTerritoryTV
Tommy Pham crushes a go-ahead homer
He put the D'backs up on the Rangers in game one with a fourth-inning homer, only to watch the great Corey Seager and Adolis García drive in the game-winning three runs in the ninth to put Texas up by a game.
His 4-for-4 performance Saturday in Texas was brilliant proof of a guy who is dialed in at a time when big-time players show up. Against Scherzer, a former teammate who Pham had the opportunity to watch every day in New York, he will have the opportunity to put up another monster day.
If he can help fuel the Diamondbacks to a 2-1 lead, his value goes up and his legacy as a clutch performer becomes greater.