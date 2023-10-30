MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Storylines for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 3

3 of 3

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Tommy Pham was one hit away from going 5-for-5 in the World Series, a feat that no other player has ever achieved. Instead, he gave up his spot to Jace Peterson, convincing manager Torey Lovullo to let his teammate get a taste of playing in the World Classic instead of etching his own name in the history books.

The idea that Pham was so close to a feat of that magnitude should not surprise anyone. He has been one of the unsung heroes for the Diamondbacks this postseason and while his numbers may not reflect it, his ability to come through in big moments has been key to the team's magical run.

Pham has compiled 14 hits, 10 runs, three homers, and three RBIs. His stat line is a strong .275/.288/.490 with an OPS of .799.

He put the D'backs up on the Rangers in game one with a fourth-inning homer, only to watch the great Corey Seager and Adolis García drive in the game-winning three runs in the ninth to put Texas up by a game.

His 4-for-4 performance Saturday in Texas was brilliant proof of a guy who is dialed in at a time when big-time players show up. Against Scherzer, a former teammate who Pham had the opportunity to watch every day in New York, he will have the opportunity to put up another monster day.