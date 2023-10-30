Breaking Down the 5 Best Fight Options for Francis Ngannou

4 of 5

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou stated many times before his fight with Tyson Fury that, despite leaving the UFC, he is not finished with MMA.

After his riveting battle with Fury, it's clear that his most lucrative options exist in boxing. Nonetheless, he has since reiterated that he wants to compete in MMA again, and if he does, we know where it will happen: Earlier this year, the former UFC champ signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) that gave him the freedom to compete in boxing but is exclusive in terms of MMA.

The PFL will be paying Ngannou far more than he ever made in the UFC and afforded him plenty of other perks in the offing. Unfortunately, the promotion now faces the substantial challenge of finding him a suitable dance partner.

The PFL has some solid heavyweights on its roster. Chief among those are Denis Goltsov and Renan Ferreira, who will fight for the 2023 heavyweight championship on November 24, and former champs like Ante Delija and Bruno Cappelozza. The problem is that, even if one of those guys has the chops to beat Ngannou, which is unlikely, none of them have much mainstream cache to meet him in the cage. They're just not big enough names.

Even if the PFL ventures outside its roster in the search for Ngannou's next foe, the outlook remains bleak. Say the promotion buys Bellator and signs its best fighters, as the rumors have long suggested. Even in that event, the best options available for Ngannou would be the likes of Ryan Bader, Linton Vassell and Vadim Nemkov who, while talented, are total unknowns among casual viewers.