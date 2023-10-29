World Series 2023: Stat Predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 3

1 of 2

Max Scherzer: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 K

Brandon Pfaadt: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 5 K

What Pfaadt lacks in the experience matchup with Scherzer he gains back with his recent form.

Pfaadt was spectacular in his two home starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

The rookie right-hander held the Dodgers to two hits over 4.1 innings in NLDS Game 3 and struck out nine Phillies in NLCS Game 3.

No one on the Texas roster has more than three at-bats versus Pfaadt, a factor that played to his advantage in his first appearance against the Phillies.

Pfaadt should keep the Rangers hitters off balance and keep them off the scoreboard for five innings, which is the required length to bridge the gap to the high-leverage arms in the D-Backs bullpen.

Scherzer is the question mark of the two starting hurlers. He was pulled in the third inning of his second ALCS start. He lasted four frames in his first appearance of the postseason.

The Texas right-hander is more than capable of reversing his form and turning into the reliable World Series arm that he has been in the past for the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals.