MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Amid 2023 World Series

A disastrous season in San Diego, which started with high-priced additions and ended without a playoff berth, has the Padres as a potential trade partner for All-Star left fielder Juan Soto.

Even in a relatively down season, Soto was the Padres' best player in 2023, blasting 35 homers, driving in 109 runs, stealing 12 bags, and accumulating an OPS+ of 158. On the defensive side of the ball, he had a fielding percentage of .986.

The New York Yankees, themselves woeful underperformers this season, recognize his play and would love to add him to a team that badly needs outfielders and big bats as the Bronx Bombers were anything but in 2023.

The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reported, "According to multiple sources inside the Yankees' organization, talks between the Yankees and Padres regarding Soto's potential availability have not yet happened. Those same sources said that doesn't mean talks won't eventually occur; they just have not begun. There could be a couple of reasons for this. On the Yankees' side, the team is still in the process of formulating its offseason plan, which includes analyzing payroll, while the Padres are in the middle of a managerial search."

He continued, "The Yankees have been closely monitoring the Padres' roster, specifically Soto, and the team's payroll crunch since before this season's trade deadline. With the Padres floundering at the deadline, the Yankees had one of their veteran scouts in San Diego taking inventory of their roster. Yankees officials unsurprisingly think very highly of Soto."

The team ranked 29th in batting average with .227 and 25th with 673 runs. They were anemic offensively, something one would not typically associate with that organization. They also struggled defensively, giving up big hits that probably should have been outs with better, more consistent play in the outfield.

Acquiring Soto would give the team what it needs both offensively and defensively, but at what price?

That would likely be the question.