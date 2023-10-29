Gabriel Moreno, Ketel Marte Wow Fans as D-Backs Win Ws Game 2 vs. Rangers

Gabriel Moreno, Ketel Marte Wow Fans as D-Backs Win Ws Game 2 vs. RangersOctober 29, 2023
After a dramatic Game 1 loss, the Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back in a 9-1 victory over the Texas Ranges to tie the World Series at 1-1.
Gabriel Moreno and Ketel Marte helped produce most of the Diamondbacks' offense, while starting pitcher Merrill Kelly threw seven innings of one-run ball.
Moreno continued his hot streak in the postseason, blasting a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to open up the scoring. After battling through seven pitches against Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery, the 22-year-old swung at the eighth and hit it nearly 413 feet.
Fans were amazed by the young catcher's power.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Diamondbacks C Gabriel Moreno hit his 4th HR of this postseason in the 4th inning of Game 2 of the World Series tonight.<br>He is the 8th catcher with at least 4 HR in a single postseason and 1 shy of the single postseason record of 5 set by Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1997. <a href="https://t.co/VvM2dCG6o5">pic.twitter.com/VvM2dCG6o5</a>
With the Diamondbacks leading 4-1 in the eighth inning, Marte cracked a two-run single to centerfield that helped break the game open. Corbin Carroll followed it up with his own RBI single, extending Arizona's lead.
This was Marte's 18th consecutive postseason game with a hit, giving him the longest streak in MLB history.
Baseball fans were impressed with the NLCS MVP's accomplishment.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
With his 8th inning single tonight, Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte extends his postseason hit streak to 18 straight games, breaking a tie with Manny Ramírez, Derek Jeter, and Hank Bauer for the longest hit streak in MLB postseason history. <a href="https://t.co/wLhVvyepuH">pic.twitter.com/wLhVvyepuH</a>
Aaron Hughes @AaronrHughes
KETEL MARTE KEEPS HIS HIT STREAK GOING! The Diamondbacks now have a commanding 6-1 lead on the Rangers. What a game, this is fantastic. And then Carroll adds ANOTHER run! It's 7-1 snakes! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EmbraceTheChaos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EmbraceTheChaos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dbacks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dbacks</a>
With the next three games in Arizona, the Diamondbacks have a chance to win the World Series at home. They'll attempt to do so in Game 3, which is on Monday at approximately 8:03 p.m. ET.