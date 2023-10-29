Gabriel Moreno, Ketel Marte Wow Fans as D-Backs Win Ws Game 2 vs. Rangers

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After a dramatic Game 1 loss, the Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back in a 9-1 victory over the Texas Ranges to tie the World Series at 1-1.

Gabriel Moreno and Ketel Marte helped produce most of the Diamondbacks' offense, while starting pitcher Merrill Kelly threw seven innings of one-run ball.

Moreno continued his hot streak in the postseason, blasting a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to open up the scoring. After battling through seven pitches against Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery, the 22-year-old swung at the eighth and hit it nearly 413 feet.

Fans were amazed by the young catcher's power.

With the Diamondbacks leading 4-1 in the eighth inning, Marte cracked a two-run single to centerfield that helped break the game open. Corbin Carroll followed it up with his own RBI single, extending Arizona's lead.

This was Marte's 18th consecutive postseason game with a hit, giving him the longest streak in MLB history.

Baseball fans were impressed with the NLCS MVP's accomplishment.