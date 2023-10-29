X

MLB

    Gabriel Moreno, Ketel Marte Wow Fans as D-Backs Win Ws Game 2 vs. Rangers

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 29, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Two of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    After a dramatic Game 1 loss, the Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back in a 9-1 victory over the Texas Ranges to tie the World Series at 1-1.

    Gabriel Moreno and Ketel Marte helped produce most of the Diamondbacks' offense, while starting pitcher Merrill Kelly threw seven innings of one-run ball.

    Moreno continued his hot streak in the postseason, blasting a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to open up the scoring. After battling through seven pitches against Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery, the 22-year-old swung at the eighth and hit it nearly 413 feet.

    Fans were amazed by the young catcher's power.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    THAT BALL IS GONE 👋<br><br>The Snakes strike first in Game 2!<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/JbLvZI8v9t">pic.twitter.com/JbLvZI8v9t</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Diamondbacks C Gabriel Moreno hit his 4th HR of this postseason in the 4th inning of Game 2 of the World Series tonight.<br>He is the 8th catcher with at least 4 HR in a single postseason and 1 shy of the single postseason record of 5 set by Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1997. <a href="https://t.co/VvM2dCG6o5">pic.twitter.com/VvM2dCG6o5</a>

    Aaron Hughes @AaronrHughes

    GABRIEL MORENO WORLD SERIES HOME RUNNN AND WE HAVE A 1-0 LEAD <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EmbraceTheChaos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EmbraceTheChaos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DBACKS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DBACKS</a>

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    GABRIEL MORENO OH MY

    DSA🐬🐢👹☀️ @dapples78

    Gabriel Moreno will be considered one of the best catchers in MLB by the end of next season!! <a href="https://twitter.com/CardPurchaser?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CardPurchaser</a>

    Oilers-4-Life @oilers_life

    My man Gabriel Moreno goes deep and Gurriel follows up with a RBI single to make it 2-0 D-Backs!

    Christopher Aparicio @Christo31624404

    Gabriel Moreno for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Dbacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dbacks</a> is going to be a great player for a long time.

    Travis Sawchik @Travis_Sawchik

    If the only big question about Gabriel Moreno was his game power, well, he's answering that this postseason. I'm not sure how many catchers an MLB could would want to roster over him going forward. A pretty short list.

    AlaNNa Rizzo @alannarizzo

    Gabriel Moreno is talented beyond his years. And Josh Jung, wow!

    With the Diamondbacks leading 4-1 in the eighth inning, Marte cracked a two-run single to centerfield that helped break the game open. Corbin Carroll followed it up with his own RBI single, extending Arizona's lead.

    This was Marte's 18th consecutive postseason game with a hit, giving him the longest streak in MLB history.

    Baseball fans were impressed with the NLCS MVP's accomplishment.

    MLB @MLB

    Ketel Marte's 18-game postseason hitting streak dates back to 2017 and is now the longest in MLB history! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/TNDcggQXk1">pic.twitter.com/TNDcggQXk1</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Ketel Marte has broken the MLB record with an 18-game hit streak in Postseason games 🔥👏 <a href="https://t.co/qJkhBssS2b">pic.twitter.com/qJkhBssS2b</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    With his 8th inning single tonight, Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte extends his postseason hit streak to 18 straight games, breaking a tie with Manny Ramírez, Derek Jeter, and Hank Bauer for the longest hit streak in MLB postseason history. <a href="https://t.co/wLhVvyepuH">pic.twitter.com/wLhVvyepuH</a>

    PHNX Diamondbacks @PHNX_Dbacks

    YO SOY EL.<br><br>KETEL MARTE EXTENDS HIS HITTING STREAK TO 18 GAMES, THE LONGEST STREAK IN MLB POSTSEASON HISTORY! <a href="https://t.co/VDUWlpPTiL">pic.twitter.com/VDUWlpPTiL</a>

    ARIZONASPORTSBANDIT @azsportsbandit

    KETEL MARTE STANDS ALONE IN POSTSEASON HISTORY

    Aaron Hughes @AaronrHughes

    KETEL MARTE KEEPS HIS HIT STREAK GOING! The Diamondbacks now have a commanding 6-1 lead on the Rangers. What a game, this is fantastic. And then Carroll adds ANOTHER run! It's 7-1 snakes! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EmbraceTheChaos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EmbraceTheChaos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dbacks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dbacks</a>

    Joanna Cards Fan @cardsfanjoanna

    Ketel Marte breaks the record for most consecutive playoff games with at hit at 18 AND BUSTS THE GAME WIDE OPEN!!!!!<br><br>Congratulations Ketel Marte 🥳 🎉

    Makayla Perkins @MakaylaEPerkins

    Mike Hazen deserves a statue solely for holding onto Ketel Marte. <br><br>Record breaking 18-game hitting streak in the postseason. Unreal.

    Jody Oehler @radiojody

    Ketel Marte is putting together one of the greatest postseasons ever by a position player.

    StatMuse MLB @statmusemlb

    18-game hitting streak to start his postseason career.<br><br>Ketel Marte is him. <a href="https://t.co/OO0YPRC0m9">https://t.co/OO0YPRC0m9</a>

    With the next three games in Arizona, the Diamondbacks have a chance to win the World Series at home. They'll attempt to do so in Game 3, which is on Monday at approximately 8:03 p.m. ET.