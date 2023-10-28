Tyson Fury: Francis Ngannou 'Gave Me One of My Toughest Fights of the Last 10 Years'

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury narrowly earned a victory over Francis Ngannou Saturday and had plenty of praise for his opponent.

Fury emerged as the winner via a split decision (96-93, 95-94 and 94-95) but was knocked down by Ngannou and the fight was much closer than originally anticipated.

"He's a hell of a figher and a hell of a lot better boxer than we thought he would be," Fury said, per Luke Brown of The Athletic. "He's an awkward man and a good puncher and I respect him a lot."

Fury praised Ngannou's shiftiness and difficulty to square up as reasons why the boyt was so difficult.

"He was very awkward, he wasn't coming forward and was waiting for me to throw," Fury said, per Brown. "He's given me one of my toughest fights of the last ten years."

Fury maintained his undefeated record (33-0-1, 24 KO's) but certainly had a scare from Ngannou, who was making his boxing debut after a very successful UFC career.

Fury is currently scheduled to take on Oleksandyr Usyk for heavyweight supremacy in December, although it is not yet known if Saturday's bout could delay that and Fury was non-committal about when it would happen.

"It's not up to me, Fury said, per Brown. "Let's go now if you want. These guys will sort it all out and it will be our next fight guaranteed."