NFL Week 8 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

NFL Week 8 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' OutlooksOctober 29, 2023
With every team in action as the NFL heads into Week 8 of its season, there are any number of enticing player props to choose from.
In a strange scheduling anomaly, there are no teams on byes in Week 8, which hasn't happened in 12 years. Contrast that with last week, when there were six teams out of action, and there is a veritable flood of potential player props to choose from.
From one of the league's hottest receivers to a running back who hasn't scored since Week 1, there are some intriguing props available this week to consider. Here's a more in-depth look at three.
Zach Wilson Under 194.5 Passing Yards (-125)
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has only topped 200 passing yards once this season, in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
And he isn't likely to do it in Week 8 against the New York Giants.
The 2-5 Giants may not be doing much well this season, but their defense has been above-average against the pass, allowing an average of 214.1 passing yards per game (14th in the league).
On the other side of the ball, they're not likely to force the Jets into a hole, scoring just 12.1 points per game—worst in the league.
A high chance of rain in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, also suggests that Wilson's passing attempts will be modest in Week 8.
Tony Pollard Anytime TD (-170)
After scoring two touchdowns in his Week 1 outing, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard hasn't found the end zone again this season.
Bet on that changing in Week 8. It's just a matter of time; Pollard is second among all running backs in red-zone touches, per FantasyPros.
The Los Angeles Rams are one of only nine teams giving up more than one rushing touchdown per game on average, and their run defense is allowing 117 rushing yards per game, which ranks 20th.
The Rams offense also isn't the high-scoring unit it used to be, ranking 16th with an average of 22.1 points per game, while the Cowboys rank in the top five in scoring. If there's not a risk of the game getting out of hand, the Cowboys can continue to give Pollard carries as part of a balanced offensive attack.
A.J. Brown Over 89.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
In his second season in Philly, A.J. Brown has become one of the league's most productive receivers, trailing only Tyreek Hill in receiving yards this season, with 809.
Brown hasn't had fewer than 100 receiving yards (actually, 127) in a game since Week 3, and he's seen more than 10 targets in three games.
Jalen Hurts and Brown also have a favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders secondary in Week 8. Washington is allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game, with 248.4.
