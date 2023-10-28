X

    Bo Nix Has Fans Calling QB Heisman Trophy Darkhorse After Oregon's Blowout of Utah

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 28, 2023

    Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City.
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    The Bo Nix Heisman Trophy campaign received a huge boost on Saturday as the Oregon Ducks quarterback completed 24-of-31 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns (in addition to a rushing score) en route to a 35-6 road win over the Utah Utes.

    Nix entered the game on fire by completing 78.4 percent of his passes for 2,089 yards (9.0 YPC), 19 touchdowns and just one interception. He and the Ducks faced a daunting task on the road against the No. 13 Utes, who sported the 11th-best scoring defense in Division I-FBS.

    However, Nix played pitch-and-catch with his receivers all day en route to a tremendous win.

    He got the Ducks off to a great start with a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by one-yard run. Later in the quarter, Nix found Jordan James to cap another 75-yard scoring drive. After the PAT, Oregon took a 14-3 lead.

    Oregon Football @oregonfootball

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/BoNix10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoNix10</a> ➡ <a href="https://twitter.com/JordanJames24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanJames24</a> <br><br>ORE 14, UU 3 (Q1 | 0:18)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/aREPLEPTqE">pic.twitter.com/aREPLEPTqE</a>

    Nix and the Ducks later took advantage of a short field following an interception. Five plays later, Nix found Troy Franklin for a three-yard score. Franklin led all Ducks with eight catches for 99 yards.

    Oregon Football @oregonfootball

    Ran the Bo-Troy touchdown play.<a href="https://twitter.com/BoNix10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoNix10</a> ↔ <a href="https://twitter.com/TroooyyyyyyTroy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TroooyyyyyyTroy</a> <br><br>ORE 21, UU 3 (Q2 | 12:29)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/KlFb1UAR1p">pic.twitter.com/KlFb1UAR1p</a>

    Oregon put this one away in the third quarter with rushing touchdowns from Bucky Irving (119 yards from scrimmage) and Traeshon Holden.

    The Ducks put forth a tremendous effort on both sides of the ball en route to the victory, and they are on track for a rematch against undefeated Washington in the Pac-12 title game.

    In the meantime, though, the Heisman talk for Nix has reached a fever pitch, and rightfully so after a tremendous day.

    MidwesternUte @MidwesternUte

    Well. I am now an Oregon fan for the rest of the season. I hope they get the revenge win against Washington in the CCP and make it to the CFP. Good chance they could win it all. <br><br>Bo Nix for Heisman. <br><br>Not surprised by this game but it still hurts.

    Stuart McNair @stuartkmcnair

    This is the year. Bo Nix has improved so much under this new offense. He's focused. He's having fun. I wouldn't be surprised if he's a dark horse for the Heisman.

    Rob Slater @RobSlater10

    Maybe those Bo Nix Heisman campaigns all around the country were a warning to the rest of us.

    DuckZone503 Podcast @DuckZone503

    What a throw by Bo Nix on 3rd &amp; long there. Showing Once Again why he's a Heisman candidate.

    Austin - B1G Bound 🦆 @dat__yoshi35

    BO NIX SHOULD BE THE HEISMAN FRONT RUNNER 📣📣📣📣📣

    Rocky🦆 @Zepedar03

    If you don't have Bo Nix on your Heisman watch list. Do you even know ball? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goducks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goducks</a>

    Zachary Neel @zacharycneel

    Utah has the 14th-best defense in the nation.<br><br>Bo Nix went 14-for-16 for 142 yards and 2 TDs (plus 1 rush TD) in the first half, with one of his two incompletions coming when Troy Franklin just dropped a wide-open TD. <br><br>Big stage, and he's delivering. Heisman voters take note.

    Grant Lokken @glokkenspx

    That Bo Nix Times Square Heisman ad is gonna get more play

    The Daily Blitz @dailyblitz_61

    This Oregon offense hasn't been prolific all year long. Bo Nix is a legit Heisman candidate.

    Riley @Ri_S_OB

    Is this actually the year? Has Bo Nix improved this much under this new offense? Is he focused? Is he having fun? Are we surprised he's a dark horse for the Heisman? <a href="https://t.co/HYb4pWmTdh">pic.twitter.com/HYb4pWmTdh</a>

    Carl Spackler @BushwoodCap

    Bo Nix Heisman statement game.

    Sidelines - CFB @SSN_CollegeFB

    Bo Nix Heisman campaign is back on track

    Logan Brown @LoganABrown

    Bo Nix might be having that Heisman game right now. In complete control of the offense, and Oregon is just far more physical than Utah on both sides of the LOS<br><br>Shockingly dominant <a href="https://t.co/KkLYEMjk03">pic.twitter.com/KkLYEMjk03</a>

    Jay Henry @jayhenry79

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OregonDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OregonDucks</a> are taking one of the best defenses in the nation, Utah, to task. Bo Nix is picking them apart and is playing a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heisman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heisman</a> type game that should put him at the top of the list of contenders. Bucky Irving deserves consideration <br> <a href="https://t.co/rsul4TUhjg">pic.twitter.com/rsul4TUhjg</a>

    Jordan✨👑 @824jayx

    And Bo Nix is the Heisman favorite btw

    Brandon De Leon @bdonn07

    BO NIX 4 HEISMAN AND ITS NOT EVEN CLOSE

    Brandon Marcello @bmarcello

    Ready for a Washington vs. Oregon rematch in the Pac-12 Championship — and both Bo Nix and Michael Penix in NYC as Heisman finalists.

    Nix and the Ducks will next host Cal on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.