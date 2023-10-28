Bo Nix Has Fans Calling QB Heisman Trophy Darkhorse After Oregon's Blowout of Utah

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Bo Nix Heisman Trophy campaign received a huge boost on Saturday as the Oregon Ducks quarterback completed 24-of-31 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns (in addition to a rushing score) en route to a 35-6 road win over the Utah Utes.

Nix entered the game on fire by completing 78.4 percent of his passes for 2,089 yards (9.0 YPC), 19 touchdowns and just one interception. He and the Ducks faced a daunting task on the road against the No. 13 Utes, who sported the 11th-best scoring defense in Division I-FBS.

However, Nix played pitch-and-catch with his receivers all day en route to a tremendous win.

He got the Ducks off to a great start with a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by one-yard run. Later in the quarter, Nix found Jordan James to cap another 75-yard scoring drive. After the PAT, Oregon took a 14-3 lead.

Nix and the Ducks later took advantage of a short field following an interception. Five plays later, Nix found Troy Franklin for a three-yard score. Franklin led all Ducks with eight catches for 99 yards.

Oregon put this one away in the third quarter with rushing touchdowns from Bucky Irving (119 yards from scrimmage) and Traeshon Holden.

The Ducks put forth a tremendous effort on both sides of the ball en route to the victory, and they are on track for a rematch against undefeated Washington in the Pac-12 title game.

In the meantime, though, the Heisman talk for Nix has reached a fever pitch, and rightfully so after a tremendous day.