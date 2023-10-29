Dream Boxing-MMA Matchups We'd Love to See After Fury-Ngannou

3 of 6

Al Bello/Getty Images

Terence Crawford has done it all in the boxing ring.

He started as a pro in 2008, earned a championship at 135 pounds within six years, and added subsequent titles at 140 and 147 pounds in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

And he climbed his highest competitive mountain in his most recent event, hammering longtime welterweight rival and fellow claimant Errol Spence Jr. into submission in nine rounds to become one of the few undisputed, four-belt champions in the sport.

So it's not surprising his mind might wander to other challenges.

He's mentioned climbing a few weight divisions to tangle with Canelo Alvarez or rising seven pounds to meet Alvarez's most recent victim, Jermell Charlo. But he's also dropped hints now and then that he'd be willing to make an even more prodigious jump to MMA.

And the foil he'd most want to engage upon arrival? Conor McGregor.

You remember McGregor? He's the guy who lit Octagons ablaze while winning belts in a pair of weight divisions and essentially kick-started the crossover craze when he lured Floyd Mayweather Jr. out of retirement for a vault-emptying boxing match in 2017.

This time, it'd be Crawford crossing the boundary line to chase his own bag of cash.

"They put that money up, hell yeah I'll go over there and fight him," Crawford told TMZ Sports in 2020. "Conor is a big talent in the Octagon, and I'm a big talent in the boxing ring. Money talks.