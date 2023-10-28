Jack White Selected No. 1 Overall by Texas Legends in 2023 NBA G League Draft

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Texas Legends selected former Denver Nuggets and Duke University forward Jack White with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA G League draft on Saturday.

The Legends, who are the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, will be White's second G League team, as he spent time with the Grand Rapids Gold last season.

White, 26, is originally from Australia, and he first made his mark in the United States during his four-year stint at Duke from 2016 to 2020.

Primarily serving as a bench player, White averaged 2.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 103 games for the Blue Devils.

After not getting selected in the 2020 NBA draft, White went back to his home country to play three seasons for Melbourne United of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL).

White won the 2021 NBL title with Melbourne United and went on to sign a two-way contract with the Nuggets last year after performing well in Summer League.

He appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Nuggets in 2022-23, averaging 1.2 points and 1.0 rebound in 3.9 minutes per contest.

Although he did not play in any of their postseason games, White is recognized as an NBA champion, as Denver beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals last season.

White performed like a superstar in 14 games for Grand Rapids in the G League last season, though, averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers made and 1.8 assists, while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.