Kyler Murray Rumors: Chances Cardinals QB Returns from Injury in Week 9 Are 'High'

After going through his first full practice of the season this week, Kyler Murray is getting closer to making his 2023 debut for the Arizona Cardinals.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Murray "doesn't have any physical restrictions" as he recovers from a torn ACL and his chances of playing as soon as Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns are "high."

Russini did note the window for Murray to play could be "three to four weeks" if he doesn't suit up against the Browns.

Murray, who tore his ACL on Dec. 12 against the New England Patriots, began this season on the physically unable to perform list, ensuring he would miss at least the first four games.

The Cardinals opened Murray's 21-day practice window on Oct. 18. If he got to the end of this window and wasn't added to the active roster, it would mean he's unable to play for the entire season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported "most likely outcome" is the Cardinals use the full three-week practice window before he plays on Nov. 12 against the Atlanta Falcons, but Week 9 against the Browns is in play "if all goes perfectly well on the field and off it."

There have been indications this week that Murray is getting closer to being able to return. He went through his first full practice on Wednesday after being limited for all three days last week.

Wednesday was the only practice Murray participated in and he's officially listed as doubtful to play against the Baltimore Ravens, per the team's injury report.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Friday that Murray is "fully healthy" and ready to play in that respect, but the Cardinals want to slow play his return just to be safe.

There are plenty of reasons for the Cardinals, particularly with a first-year head coach and general manager, to get an extended look at Murray in games. If he plays well, it could increase his trade value during the offseason or they could decide to go with him as their long-term answer at quarterback.

The plan as recently as one year ago was for Murray to be Arizona's franchise quarterback. He signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension in July 2022 that runs through the 2028 season.