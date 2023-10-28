X

    Russell Westbrook Says He 'Absolutely' Considered Playing for Jazz After Lakers Trade

    October 28, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on October 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook said Saturday that he was open to playing for the Utah Jazz last season after they acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Following the Clippers' 120-118 road loss to the Jazz on Friday, Westbrook told Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times that he "absolutely" gave serious consideration to playing for the Jazz last season before they bought him out, adding:

    "I would have come in and did whatever they asked me to do. I told them I could be a mentor. Whatever I needed to do to help, I would have done it. Like always I do whatever is best for the team. If that's to come and sit my ass there in street clothes and make sure I help the young guys, I'll do that."

    After 12 days with the Jazz organization, Westbrook was bought out, and he signed with the Clippers and had a highly productive run down the stretch and into the playoffs.

    As a result, the Clips signed Westbrook to a two-year, $7.86 million contract with a player option for 2024-25 during the offseason.

