World Series 2023: Top Storylines for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 2

Arizona utilized its small-ball approach to perfection in Game 1.

Five of the D-Backs' eight hits were singles and they stole four bases to erase an early deficit.

Arizona produced a three-run rally in the third and pushed across one run each in the fourth and fifth innings to hold the lead entering the ninth inning.

The National League champion can follow the same strategy to a Game 2 victory against Texas starter Jordan Montgomery.

Montgomery gave up at least five hits in four of his five postseason appearances this season. He only allowed six earned runs, but the hit concessions could be a bigger problem against an aggressive Arizona team.

The D-Backs need Corbin Carroll to get on base early to push the issue on the base paths. That could set the stage for Ketel Marte to drive in runs with his hot bat. Marte has a 17-game postseason hitting streak.

Arizona needs Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and others to be on base for Marte to take full advantage of his hot bat.

Marte has hit most pitchers in the postseason and he could be in line for more success on Saturday against a southpaw. The second baseman has six hits off lefties in the postseason, the most on the Arizona roster.