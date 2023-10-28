Ranking the NHL's 10 Best Playmakers in 2023-24

But when you really, really start to think about it, you know that all of the electric goals are fun, but Tkachuk's hard work has always been the cornerstone of his game. He stayed true to that in his Hart Trophy finalist 2022-23 season, as the winger with the most total assists (46) at even strength in the league, and the No. 2 winger in the league behind Mitch Marner in even-strength primary assists (30). His 30 even-strength primary assists were three more than Connor McDavid's total, for reference.