1 Problem Each NBA Team Didn't See Coming
Every NBA team comes into the season with a sense of its biggest potential trouble spots. Most squads spent the summer tweaking the roster or adjusting tactics to mitigate those foreseeable issues.
For example, a team that couldn't defend the rim in 2022-23 probably burned a lot of offseason calories making sure it could improve in that area this year.
Of course, even when teams address the concerns they saw coming, new and unexpected ones arise. Those unanticipated challenges can really throw clubs for a loop.
Bleacher Report NBA staff writers Grant Hughes and Dan Favale are here to lay out every team's unexpected problem as we near the one-month mark of 2023-24.
Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young's Icy Shooting
As many expected, head coach Quin Snyder's imprint is all over the Atlanta Hawks' offense following a full offseason to implement his principles.
Atlanta is throwing 25 more passes per game, and its scoring efficiency on cuts (off-ball movement is a Snyder staple) is also up significantly.
That extra body and ball movement is helping democratize the team's attack while also, theoretically, generating cleaner looks for everyone on the roster.
Trae Young has yet to benefit.
Though the Hawks star guard has been productive in the early going, and though his increased movement away from the ball bodes well for his team's success in the long run, he just isn't hitting shots.
On pace to post the lowest field-goal and three-point percentages of his career, the 25-year-old simply hasn't found his stroke yet—and that's despite getting more wide-open three-point attempts per game than last year.
Young is bound to start hitting his shots, and it helps that many of Atlanta's supporting pieces—Dejounte Murray and Jalen Johnson, for example—are putting up career-best numbers. But it remains a surprise that the Hawks' best offensive player is struggling to heat up in better scoring conditions than he's ever had.
-Hughes
Boston Celtics: Still a Little Stagnant
At some point we may need to just accept that the Boston Celtics are prone to offensive gum-ups no matter who's on the floor or what the scheme is supposed to be.
You'd think the addition of Kristaps Porziņģis' spacing at center and the presence of two point guards in the starting five would have cured the stagnation that afflicted Boston for so long. But you'd be wrong.
The Celtics are 21st in assist percentage, way down from their fifth-place finish in 2022-23. That's not a death knell by any stretch. Plenty of good offenses have low assist rates, and Boston is one of them at the moment. Despite so many of its buckets coming via self-creation (post-up, isolation attacks, etc.), it's currently third overall in scoring efficiency.
Still, for a team that has had its legitimate championship hopes dashed by bogged-down late-game offense before, what seems like a small issue looms large. We probably shouldn't overlook the fact that Boston has lost four rotation pieces—Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon—and is playing two new starters (Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday) alongside holdovers Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
It may only be a matter of time until this revamped group learns each other's tendencies and the ball starts flying around more often.
Most likely, the lack of passing won't matter for this absurdly talented Boston squad during the regular season. But it would be easier to trust the Celtics in the playoffs if they prove they can get the ball moving more frequently during the year.
-Hughes
Brooklyn Nets: Disappointing Defense
On paper, the Brooklyn Nets have the personnel to tie opposing offenses in knots. In practice, they are letting go of the rope.
Nic Claxton's ankle injury cost him two weeks of action, and his absence is a factor in Brooklyn's underwhelming defensive start. Few bigs combine perimeter mobility and paint-protection like he can. His four blocks and nine defensive boards made a difference in his first game back, an eight-point win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 12.
Still, it's difficult to understand how a squad with Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale, Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons can rank 29th in the NBA in steals per game and opponent turnover rate. Dennis Smith Jr. is only averaging 16.8 minutes per game, but he's also one of the best point guard defenders in the entire league.
Where's the disruption?
It's not necessarily true that all great defenses force turnovers. The Milwaukee Bucks have spent years shutting teams down without inducing many cough-ups. But for a Nets team that has been among the 10 best transition offenses in the game this season, one that has been elite when running off of steals, the failure to force turnovers is both confounding and uniquely damaging.
These guys are leaving loads of low-hanging fruit unpicked.
-Hughes
Charlotte Hornets: Too Many Fouls
LaMelo Ball is back after a mostly lost season, and the Charlotte Hornets' offense has returned with him. Last in the league in scoring efficiency a year ago, they are 10th in points per 100 possessions.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, uncharacteristic mistakes on the defensive end are offsetting that return to form on offense. To put a finer point on it, one of the league's most historically foul-averse outfits is hacking opponents at rates not seen in years.
Charlotte is 28th in opponent free-throw rate, a shocking figure for a franchise that finished eighth or better in that metric during Steve Clifford's first stint in charge from 2013-2018.
Even after Clifford left, the trend persisted. The Hornets were third, first and third in the three years immediately after his departure. His return last year saw Charlotte finish 16th in opponent free-throw attempt rate—not great but certainly better than what's been going on this season.
Reserve center Nick Richards is racking up 6.2 fouls per 36 minutes, while Ball and rookie Brandon Miller are both over 4.0 hacks per 36. Those three aren't alone in the offending behavior, but it's not hard to draw the link between shaky perimeter defenders, shot-blocking bigs who love to chase swats and too many fouls.
The Hornets are playing some very off-brand ball on defense, and it's gifting teams too many stress-free points. If Charlotte can't get back to its identity as one of the least foul-prone defenses around, a return to the Play-In Round may not be possible.
-Hughes
Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan's Missing Mid-Range Game
What do you want to bet that somewhere, buried deep in an ancient tomb, there's a crumbling scroll that lists the signs of the impending apocalypse? And what do you want to bet that one of the signs is "DeMar DeRozan will start missing mid-ranger jumpers?"
It probably comes right after the stuff about locusts and floods.
Anyway, that's how shocking it's been to see this era's preeminent two-point jumper technician fail to find his stroke.
DeRozan is hitting his mid-rangers at a clip that ranks in the 19th percentile at his position. For context, he's ranked in the 80th percentile or higher in six of the last seven seasons.
The Chicago Bulls have no shortage of problems on both ends. Zach LaVine is also off to a chilly start, Patrick Williams lazed through enough games to lose his first-unit gig and, yes, we still haven't beaten the whole "players-only meeting after game No. 1" thing into the ground enough yet.
But DeRozan's self-generated scoring has always been a stabilizing force for the Bulls, and they simply don't have it right now. Maybe it's age, maybe it's the players around him failing to provide space, and maybe it's just bad luck.
-Hughes
Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland's Three-Point Shooting
The Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an underwhelming start as Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Isaac Okoro all missed time due to injury. They've since recovered, showing the elite defensive upside last year's No. 1 finish on that end portended while logging some legitimately strong wins over tough competition.
This feels like a team that can cruise to 50-plus wins.
That said, the ride to a top-four playoff spot would be smoother if Garland could hit a three once in a while. He's off to a 28.6 percent start from deep, part of a surprising trend of errant Cavs shooting. Okoro, long left open by defenses, is the only Cleveland player hitting at least 40.0 percent of his treys.
Garland canned 44.0 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes a year ago and has been among the game's most dangerous pull-up snipers for several years. He's going to start knocking down his deep shots eventually, but a key dimension of Cleveland's offense will be missing until he does.
-Hughes
Dallas Mavericks: The Josh Green Stagnancy
Josh Green was considered a near-lock to start this season, an expectation that strengthened following his three-year, $41 million extension.
However, the Dallas Mavericks have opted instead to roll out Derrick Jones Jr. on the wing, ostensibly valuing his defensive versatility over the spacing issues created by his placement alongside a non-shooting big.
This decision isn't damning. Green is getting around the same amount of minutes as last year and receiving the nod in higher-leverage situations over Jones. But he has looked out of sorts in Dallas' overall pecking order.
Relinquishing some on-ball decision-making might be the root cause. More of Green's looks are coming off the catch than last year, and his volume at the rim has plunged amid more streamlined usage. Where he averaged 24.2 frontcourt touches per 36 minutes in 2022-23, that number has dipped to 19.6.
It would be unfair to say the 23-year-old has played poorly. He is a staple in some of Dallas' most effective units—a fairly big deal knowing the starting five remains a net negative on the season amid its floor-balance issues and admittedly fluky opponent three-point shooting.
Still, Green has stagnated, if not regressed, relative to last season. He might just need time to find his place inside a different ecosystem. But if this leveling off lasts much longer, it materially hinders what the Mavs are capable of dong without additional changes.
-Favale
Denver Nuggets: Christian Braun Not Building Off Rookie Campaign
Focusing on the Denver Nuggets' overarching bench issues would ring hollow. They understood it could be a problem. They lost Bruce Brown in free agency, and they're more dependent on youth and inexperience coming off the pine than this time last season.
Jamal Murray's hamstring injury only complicates matters, elevating the (pleasantly surprising) Reggie Jackson to the starting five. Even after accounting for Denver's inherent limitations and modest expectations, though, Christian Braun is hitting a wall.
This is another instance in which a developmental gridlock doesn't amount to poor play. Braun remains a physical presence on the defensive end who holds his own guarding up, is pitching in more on the glass, knows how to navigate the floor off-ball and has started throwing quicker second passes.
But the confidence in his three-point shot is nonexistent. He's 4-of-18 from downtown and made just one corner triple all year. Facing extra traffic in the lane has also exposed his handle and hampered his finishing, and his dependence on minutes beside Nikola Jokić is uncomfortable this side of the Murray injury.
All the usual caveats apply. Braun is just 22 and not yet 15 games into his second season. He has earned patience after emerging as a championship-run swing piece in his rookie year. But the path to Denver maximizing their depth rests largely on the Kansas product developing into a more complete and dependable offensive player. than he is now.
-Favale
Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey's Diminished Playing Time
Jaden Ivey averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds after the 2023 All-Star break, nudging up his usage rate to 28.7 percent without losing any scoring efficiency.
Over those final 19 games, he was on the floor for an average of 34.3 minutes per game, comfortably the most playing time of any Detroit Pistons player.
Things were always going to be different with Cade Cunningham back healthy this season, but the extent to which Ivey's role has been reduced remains surprising. It's also a cause for big-picture concern. He was the No. 5 pick in the draft less than 18 months ago, and it's not ideal that he's playing less in his second season than his first.
Especially because he's been better this year.
On a per-possession basis, Ivey is scoring more and turning the ball over less. Most remarkably after a rookie year defined by inefficient shooting, he's hitting from everywhere. Only 15 other rotation players match his 50.0/38.5/77.8 shooting splits this season.
Ivey's defensive focus can waver, he missed time with an illness and head coach Monty Williams isn't blind to the plus-minus data that says the Pistons are marginally better when the 21-year-old sits.
Nonetheless, Marcus Sasser's on-off impact is more damaging, as is Ausar Thompson's and even Cunningham's for that matter. Ivey was trending up toward the end of last year, has improved his production this season and still isn't playing like the cornerstone he's supposed to be.
-Hughes
Golden State Warriors: The Demise of Their 'Best' 5-Man Unit
Last year, the Golden State Warriors' lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney outscored opponents by 145 total points—the second-highest mark in the NBA, trailing only the Denver Nuggets' starting five, despite playing less than half as many minutes together.
This season, that same unit is a...minus-17 in its floor time.
Excusing this as onset noise might be fine. Opponents are shooting 82.6 percent at the rim and 53.2 percent from deep against this group. That won't hold. But the lackluster to abysmal starts from Thompson (on defense, specifically) and Wiggins (everywhere, specifically) are cause for some alarm, given that these issues are extensions of their lowest lows last season.
This lineup's regression is taking its toll. Yeah, it's cool that the Warriors are winning the minutes Chris Paul plays without Curry. But those units are suddenly spelling a quintet delivering a frighteningly low baseline.
And this has all unfolded while Curry played at an MVP level prior to suffering a sprained right knee. Not even his detonations have been able to lift up the functional devolvement around him. Golden State is actually faring better without Curry on the floor for what would be just the second time of his career. And that first instance only exists because he logged 139 minutes in 2019-20 for a Warriors squad going nowhere.
Patience, process, yada, yada, yada. If this trend doesn't change soon, Golden State needs to have awkward conversations with Klay and Wiggins and shake up its full-strength rotation.
-Favale
Houston Rockets: Fred VanVleet's 2-Point Shooting
Take this as a sign of how much the Houston Rockets do not need to worry about so far. Even Jalen Green's red-flaggy start has (mostly) normalized.
Fred VanVleet's shooting inside the arc is probably the biggest issue—and one over which Houston shouldn't lose too much sleep given everything else he's doing to drive success.
Though he has never been the most bankable finisher or pull-up marksman, the 29-year-old is struggling even by his standards. His two-point clip sits at 40.3 percent entering games on Wednesday night, and that's an improvement upon where he sat a few outings ago.
Defensive attention is fueling the strife. Opponents are reacting to FVV's on-ball reps in ways that benefit the rest of the team but make life hell on him. His 36.1 percent shooting on drives is a bottom-10 mark among 108 players averaging at least five per game. And he's faring worse inside four feet (11-of-24) than on twos outside 14 feet (10-of-20).
This should normalize as the season goes on. But it's worth monitoring when weighed against VanVleet's known weaknesses and Houston's ascent up the competitive pecking order.
-Favale
Indiana Pacers: Transition Offense is Just OK
No team banked more extra points per possession last year by getting out on the break than the Indiana Pacers. It stood to reason that last season's top transition offense would only get better in 2023-24.
Noted open-floor blur Obi Toppin came over via trade, the addition of Bruce Brown Jr. provided another hit-ahead passer and finisher, and the simple knowledge that running is how Indy wins should have made this season's edition even more committed to barreling up and down the floor.
Instead, the Pacers are 14th in transition points per possession and just seventh in frequency. Though they are running plenty off live rebounds, they're rarely doing so off steals, where those juicy breakaway buckets are easiest to find.
The good news is that Indiana's half-court offense is humming, and the better news is that the relative lack of transition success may be just early-season noise.
With Tyrese Haliburton's pace and vision, it's basically impossible for the Pacers to reside outside the top five in transition efficiency for long. But of this season's unforeseeable early problems, Indiana not piling up freebies in transition is among the biggest.
-Hughes
LA Clippers: A Hapless Start to the James Harden Era
Maybe you were among the throng of skeptics who didn't believe James Harden would be a good fit on this iteration of the L.A. Clippers. But even the most religious doom-and-gloomers could not have predicted this.
L.A. is 0-6 since acquiring Harden (0-5 with him in the lineup) and has, by and large, looked like an absolute disaster. Putting up a Tuesday night fight against a Denver Nuggets team that didn't have Jamal Murray is easily the high point of this experiment, and that peak imploded down the stretch in a haze of teensy-tiny lineups and the NBA's most disjointed-looking offense.
Landing Harden without the luxury of serious practice time, let alone a training camp, affords the Clippers some leeway. But it does not explain or excuse the massive, collective farts they're laying on the floor.
Only two teams are averaging fewer points per possession since Harden made his Clippers debut: The San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. L.A.'s Big Four has played more like a Frighteningly Foul Four when on the court together. The Clippers are getting trucked by 16.5 points per 100 possessions, with an offensive rating in the 1st percentile, during their minutes.
Yanking Russell Westbrook from the starting five feels like an obvious solution, but L.A. has no hope of playing with pace when Harden runs the show beside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Yet, when everyone's together, they too often operate independent of one another. There might be off-ball movement, but it's largely in vain.
Star power has a way of working things out. But the amount of star power actually on this roster is officially debatable. At the very least, the functional overlap cannot be written off as nothing. Nor can the resulting small, easy-to-exploit lineups—an issue the addition of Daniel Theis might help but will hardly fix.
-Favale
Los Angeles Lakers: Austin Reaves' Development
Perhaps Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was telling the truth when he called Austin Reaves' removal from the starting five a "realignment" rather than a demotion.
Through the 25-year-old's first eight games, he averaged 13.1 points and 4.0 assists on 52.3 true shooting, and the Lakers were outscored by 14.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the court.
Since being moved to the bench, Reaves is averaging 16.3 points and 6.0 assists on 69 true shooting, and L.A. has outstripped opponents by 6.0 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor.
Whatever works, right?
Favorable scheduling could be at play. Those three games saw the Lakers play a Phoenix Suns squad without Devin Booker, a down-on-their-luck Memphis Grizzlies and the rebuilding and shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers. But Los Angeles is dealing with absences of its own, and cold starts happen. Maybe Reaves is finding his normal—his perfect role.
At the same time, it's been three games. More critically, the Lakers have decidedly lost the minutes Reaves plays with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Reaves-plus-Davis-without-LeBron stretches, meanwhile, have been an abject disaster.
Most of the Lakers' offensive struggles this season were predictable, particularly relative to some of their injuries. The topsy-turviness of Reaves was never part of the plan. On the contrary, his role and impact were supposed to rank among their constants.
-Favale
Memphis Grizzlies: Just, Well, Everything
Key absences explain away most of the Memphis Grizzlies' discouraging start. There is only so much they can hope to do, at both ends, without Ja Morant (serving a 25-game suspensions for conduct detrimental to the league), Steven Adams (right knee surgery), Brandon Clarke (left Achilles injury), Derrick Rose (left knee soreness) and an assortment of other players going in and out of the lineup.
Every absence has a trickle-down effect. Marcus Smart, who left Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with a left ankle injury, is ferrying a playmaking burden for which he's not suited. The wing rotation is too reliant on Ziaire Williams. Primary frontline partners for Jaren Jackson Jr. have gone from Adams and Clarke to Xavier Tillman Sr. (who has missed four games himself) to the recently signed Bismack Biyombo.
Talent deficits are costly, especially in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are currently seven games under .500, with a bottom-five net rating. Almost nothing about their onset struggles is a jaw-dropping shock under the circumstances—except the defense.
Memphis is 18th in points allowed per possession. Even without Adams, the Grizzlies were supposed to have the juice to hold their own at the less-glamorous end. They have instead turned into a foul-happier roller coaster that struggles to crash the boards and match up in transition after misses.
On the bright side, opponents are shooting over 42 percent from distance. Memphis is conceding a bunch of these looks by design, but that efficiency won't hold. Whether that's a silver lining bright enough to salvage their season remains to be seen.
-Favale
Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry's Usage Rate
Over 100 players are averaging at least 29.0 minutes per game this season, and only one of them, Mitchell Robinson, has a lower usage rate than Miami Heat starting point guard Kyle Lowry.
Though the veteran has made a career out of keeping his team organized and contributing winning plays on the margins, Miami needs more of a direct impact than it's getting from Lowry on offense.
It made sense to expect something of a reversal for Miami this season. The departure of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent (plus the full-season presence of Kevin Love) portended a shift from 2022-23's defense-first makeup. More minutes for Duncan Robinson, Love and the return to health of Tyler Herro (who missed virtually all of the Heat's playoff run) would strengthen the offense at the expense of stopping power.
Instead, the Heat are scoring at a bottom-five clip, and Lowry's minutes coincide with an offensive rating that ranks in the 34th percentile—not what you want from a player who spends most of his time with the first unit.
That he's hitting a career-best 42.9 percent from deep and is threatening to set a new personal high in true shooting percentage suggest Lowry still has gas in the tank. Everyone loves connectors, but he has to be more directly involved in his team's offensive attack.
In one sense, it's a marvel the 37-year-old is still contributing at all. At the same time, the Heat need and probably expected more than Lowry's paltry 11.3 percent usage rate.
-Hughes
Milwaukee Bucks: An Inexplicably Shoddy Defense
Everyone understood Damian Lillard would be a downgrade on defense from Jrue Holiday, but the "I told you so" crowd that likes to pipe up about how Milwaukee's struggles on D were easy to see coming is missing something important.
The Bucks' defense has actually been better with Dame on the floor than off it. So, it's clearly not just the point guard swap dragging the team down.
Milwaukee's transition defense has been atrocious, ranking 30th in the league in opponent frequency, which means no squad allows teams to run more often. The on-off numbers show Lillard's presence on the floor coincides with an uptick in opponent breakaways, but he's far from the only culprit in what's been a team-wide issue.
New head coach Adrian Griffin did some surprising early tinkering to his team's schemes, pulling center Brook Lopez out of the deep drop coverage that had made him and Milwaukee's defense consistently elite for several years. That phase passed relatively quickly, but the Bucks continued to struggle on D, giving up 126 points to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 9 and another 112 to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 11.
On balance, a Bucks team known for posting a top-10 defensive rating in four of the past five years is floundering around the bottom five.
This isn't just Lillard, and this isn't just going away. The Bucks' customary activity level, communication and effort just hasn't been there.
-Hughes
Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns' Outside Volume
Embrace this selection, Minnesota Timberwolves fans. It's the "biggest problem" equivalent of your gold shoes being too tight.
Karl-Anthony Towns deserves credit for how he's hung on defense this season. He remains slow-footed in space and away from the ball, but he has not actively detracted from Minnesota's league-best attack.
Playing beside both Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid has covered up for his weaknesses and afforded him lower-stakes floor placement, but KAT's defensive performance is refreshing thus far.
Quibbling over his offense is also tough to do. Aggressive Towns remains a delight. He is generating points on 84.9 percent of his drives—a top-four mark among 56 players to finish as many downhill attacks. His decision-making can get predictable in these situations; he has 10 turnovers on his drives versus one assist. But the initiative can be a boon for an offense toeing the line of sub-mediocrity.
Outside volume is the nit I'm choosing to pick.
Towns fired up 12 treys in Tuesday's win over the Golden State Warriors. The Timberwolves need more of that—much more. His 6.6 three-point attempts per 36 minutes are slightly higher than last year but nowhere near a career high.
Ideally, that number would be closer to 10. KAT is lethal enough to handle that volume. And the Wolves, quite frankly, need it. They are 23rd in three-point-attempt rate, and there are lineup combinations without Mike Conley that sorely need the floor to open up.
-Favale
New Orleans Pelicans: The Best Player Minutes
- Ingram and Zion on the floor: minus-6.7 net rating (346 possessions)
- Zion on, Ingram off: minus-10.7 net rating (244 possessions)
- Ingram on, Zion off: minus-12.1 net rating (211 possessions)
- Ingram and Zion off: 3.3 net rating (251 possessions)
Top-end availability is supposed to be the New Orleans Pelicans' most glaring issue. The ability of their best players to coalesce into a demonstrative force was never a question.
Until now.
Here are the Pelicans' splits with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram:
Availability issues throughout the rest of the roster—CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy and even Herb Jones—can skew these results. But critical absences must be considered the Pelicans' default.
If nothing else, the net-negative returns in minutes with both Zion and Ingram are troubling, bordering on alarmist. New Orleans' net rating in these situations is not being repressed by lucky opponent three-point shooting. As Shamit Dua pointed out for the In The N.O. substack, this has more to do with a sticky and incoherent offensive setup that might have Zion throwing shade Ingram's way.
Hope is not lost. The Pelicans might get healthier. And they annihilated opponents by 17.3 points per 100 possessions when Ingram and Zion shared the floor last year. But the regression of flow and performance this season is nothing if not a monumental concern for a core looking to entrench itself as more than a "what if" doomed to dissolution.
-Favale
New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson's Floater is MIA
Few players can survive on a heavy diet of floaters, flips and mid-post jumpers, but Jalen Brunson was one of them last season.
Along with a glut of offensive boards, his accuracy on those typically difficult looks was a key to the New York Knicks outperforming their base metrics on offense in 2022-23.
The Knicks scored the second-most points per 100 possessions last season, despite a location-based effective field-goal percentage that ranked 14th. This season, with Brunson's reliable in-between game suddenly offline, New York has fallen out of the top 10 in offensive efficiency and ranks an alarming 29th in effective field-goal percentage. It also doesn't help that the Knicks are missing absolutely everything at the rim.
Brunson's ability to hit contested floaters and short jumpers is rare, but it's been consistent enough over the course of his career to believe in its sustainability. He hit 49.0 percent of his short mid-rangers last year and was over 50.0 percent in the two preceding seasons. In 2023-24, he's only knocking down 34.0 percent of those looks, and New York's overall scoring numbers are suffering in kind.
Brunson will get back on track, but inaccuracy on his pet shots through the early part of the season is an unwelcome surprise for the Knicks.
-Hughes
Oklahoma City Thunder: Josh Giddey's Up-and-Down Start
Moments of brilliance are peppered throughout the start of Josh Giddey's 2023-24 campaign. The playmaking remains divine, and he's an excellent pace-setter off live-ball rebounds.
The 21-year-old has also churned out a couple of more complete performances in recent days that could be portend a turned corner.
In the aggregate, though, his opening stretch is a concern. He found his fit last season, often thriving, inside the larger context of the Oklahoma City Thunder offense. That scalability has taken a hit to begin this year.
Giddey is shooting just 55 percent at the rim and 19 percent from three, including only 20 percent on catch-and-shoot triples. His long-range volume has declined year-over-year once again. And while he hasn't upped his mid-range frequency as a result, the higher share he's sporting around the basket is doing nothing to bolster his efficiency.
Those in-between looks he tosses up on the move can be a weapon, but they're inconsistent. He's hitting just 32.1 percent of his floaters so far.
Defenses are too often able to treat him like a zero-level scorer, and it puts a real strain on the offense while capping what he can do as a facilitator. The minutes he logs without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are not going well. Not coincidentally, Oklahoma City has been more willing to let Jalen Williams pilot units on his own (82 possessions) over Giddey (32 possessions).
It's much too early to panic—particularly when the Thunder rate in the top 10 of both offensive and defensive efficiency overall—but Giddey's awkward start is a discomfort worth tracking.
-Favale
Orlando Magic: Reliance On Jonathan Isaac
During Jonathan Isaac's last healthy season, which came a half-decade ago, the Orlando Magic's reliance on him would have been the furthest thing from a problem.
Today, in the wake of a Wendell Carter Jr. hand injury that will keep the starting center on ice through at least the end of the month, it's not as easy to be excited about Isaac's sudden importance.
That's because Isaac, unquestionably talented, has been among the players hardest hit by injury over the last several seasons. He's played fewer than 20 total games since the 2019-20 season. If and when he misses time, an excellent Magic defense will suffer.
For now, everything's great.
Isaac is a plus-16 in 102 minutes, and the Magic have lost both games in which he hasn't played by double digits. Though he has yet to log over 20 minutes in any contest, he is showing flashes of the dominance that once had him on a surefire DPOY track. He's averaging 3.9 blocks and 2.5 steals per 36 minutes, covering tons of ground and generally disrupting opposing offenses at the point of attack, in help situations and at the rim.
Orlando is 9.4 points per 100 possessions better on D when he's in the game, and his presence knocks 4.8 percent off of opponents' effective field-goal percentage. Pair him with chaos-generating guard Jalen Suggs, and it's a pure nightmare for opposing offenses. Those lineups have been laughably good on D over small samples.
Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner can also eat up minutes until Carter returns, but Isaac is the key to Orlando sustaining its defense. Given his health history, that's a little scary.
-Hughes
Philadelphia 76ers: Too Many Layups Allowed
The Philadelphia 76ers are off to their best start since 2000-01, when Allen Iverson led a 10-0 opening surge that culminated in the franchise's last Finals berth.
Tyrese Maxey is fresh off a 50-burger and more likely to win MVP than the more modest Most Improved honors some pegged him for, and the vibes in a post-James Harden world are immaculate.
So, we have to do some digging to find any problems at all, let alone unexpected ones.
How about the fact that opponents are getting to the rim at an alarming rate?
Philly's foes are taking 35.8 percent of their shots at the rim, a figure that ranks 26th in the league. Those high-value attempts aren't hurting the Sixers' bottom line on defense, where they're among the top 10 stingiest outfits overall. But you'd think the departure of human turnstile James Harden would have resulted in improvement—not slippage—compared to last year's No. 14 ranking in opponent rim frequency.
If you really wanted to get critical on the margins, the Sixers are also taking far fewer corner threes than last year. But the overall results have been so promising on both ends that it's hard to get too animated about that shortcoming.
The only real surprise in Philly this year is how perfectly everything's gone.
-Hughes
Phoenix Suns: Big 3 Availability—Or Lack Thereof
Availability concerns were baked into the Phoenix Suns' Big Three formation from Day 1. But there's no way they thought it would take nearly one month, if not longer, before Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant played together. (Beal was a late scratch for their Wednesday night tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves.)
Believe me, I wanted to spotlight something different—something a little more nuanced. But the time missed by Beal and Booker likely explains a lion's share of Phoenix's issues.
Durant probably isn't averaging nearly 37 minutes per game if the other two played more. The Suns wouldn't have the worst fourth-quarter point differential, by a mile, if they had their star power available in full(er) supply.
They wouldn't be as beholden to Jordan Goodwin minutes. Or be as concerned about Josh Okogie's three-point clip. Or Jusuf Nurkić's missed layups. Or the general futzing and fiddling of the rotation.
They certainly wouldn't be in the bottom three of turnover rate.
More intractable issues will reveal themselves as time goes on and the Suns get an actual Big Three sample under their belt. For now, the complete absence of that baseline is what's most damning—not necessarily because it's telltale, though it could be, but because it delays their ability to understand themselves.
-Favale
Portland Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton's Offensive Usage
Deandre Ayton has not played poorly for the Portland Trail Blazers. His defense has mostly held up under less-than-ideal circumstances, and he's crashing the glass consistently hard.
Disappointment kicks in on the offensive end, not because he's been bad, but because reconciling his role is impossible. His usage rate has nosedived to a career low despite playing for a significantly less talented team than last year's Phoenix Suns. If that seems curiously backwards, that's because it is curiously backwards.
Injuries in the backcourt are to some extent responsible. Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) are all on the shelf, and Ayton needs others to feed him the ball. That explains his drop in roll-man possessions compared to last year, but it does not justify what feels like a comprehensive underutilization.
Are Ayton post-ups the most efficient play in the world? Not even close. But it behooves the Blazers to explore them. Their offensive pecking order is shorthanded at the moment, and the entire point of a rebuild is to plumb the depths of unknowns.
The fact that Ayton's frontcourt touches have dropped from 33.0 per 36 minutes last year to 24.3 now verges on criminal. Portland may not have the playmaking or shooting to optimize additional possessions for him, but it has the room—and long-term incentive—to get him the ball, at all, for the sake of self-exploration.
-Favale
Sacramento Kings: The Harrison Barnes Regression
Enduring slow starts from Harrison Barnes is nothing new for the Sacramento Kings.
Through his first nine games last season, he averaged under 10 points while knocking down 16.7 percent of his triples. His numbers during the same opening stretch of this year are decidedly better, if only because he's drilled 38.5 percent of his threes and 58.5 percent of his twos.
Except, that efficiency is misleading. Barnes' numbers are inflated by the 33-point detonation he delivered on opening night. Since then, he's downing just 31.3 percent of his treys while getting rocked on defense and rebounding at a clip that's low even for him.
His nadir reached Defcon 1 in Monday night's rollicking win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, during which he logged just 22 minutes and didn't see any fourth-quarter floor time.
Conventional wisdom suggests Barnes will figure it out. But another slow start, at age 31, is more concerning than any of the other could-be early-season alarm bells.
Keegan Murray's own outside clip will rebound, and he's made strides on defense. The opening offensive returns for this team are underwhelming, especially during Domantas Sabonis' solo-star minutes. But it's tough to declare a state of emergency when De'Aaron Fox missed five games with a right ankle sprain.
Barnes' performance is the could-be blow, as it potentially hints at a more irreversible regression.
-Favale
San Antonio Spurs: The Cost of Experimentation
Leaning on Jeremy Sochan to run the offense jibes with the information-gathering stage of the San Antonio Spurs.
They need to know what works or what might yet be for the long term. Sochan's reps as the point may come at the expense of efficiency and victories now, but it could better position their core for higher-stakes moments in the future. At minimum, San Antonio will have more of an understanding of his limitations.
Still, the concessions associated with this experiment go beyond wins and losses. The Spurs, perhaps, did not understand the immediate scrutiny they'd be under following the arrival of Victor Wembanyama. Head coach Gregg Popovich isn't someone who will cave to instant gratification, but the calls for (a healthy) Tre Jones to take the reins will grow louder and more urgent with each losing streak.
And then there's the impact this experimental procedure is having on Wembanyama, a player the Spurs themselves haven't quite figured out, but one who seems better optimized for now alongside Jones.
"Wembanyama is averaging 38.2 points per 100 possessions with Jones on the floor, according to PBPStats.com, shooting 65.4% on 2-pointers and 36.4% on 3s—elite stuff," Dan Devine wrote for Yahoo Sports. "When Jones is off the floor, those numbers dip to 25.5 points-per-100 on just 41.2% shooting inside the arc and 25.7% beyond it—decidedly less elite stuff."
Tuning out the noise is one thing when it's framed against accelerating the timeline. It's another when Sochan is openly talking about how sapped he is on defense as a byproduct of his offensive role.
This is still probably the most valuable course of action for the Spurs' future, but it's making for a more tumultuous present than anticipated.
-Favale
Toronto Raptors: Everyone Else Saw This Coming
The Toronto Raptors have a surplus of offensive problems. Abysmal half-court offense, a skyrocketing turnover rate and a dearth of free-throw attempts head the list.
Those are all just symptoms of a much larger issue, which is that Toronto should have seen all of those problems coming and done something to mitigate them. This criticism isn't just tied to this season; it goes back at least a couple of years and includes everything from an unwillingness to tweak an offense that has struggled to score in non-transition situations since 2019-20 to the mishandling of Fred VanVleet's free agency.
The Raptors lost their best playmaker from an offense that couldn't afford a step back, replaced him with an inferior model in Dennis Schröder and are now playing exactly as everyone should have anticipated.
Though new head coach Darko Rajaković is trying to implement a more egalitarian attack in place of Nick Nurse's relentless slow-it-down matchup hunting, there simply aren't enough good passers or spot-up shooters on the roster to form a capable offense against set defenses.
That's been a shortcoming in Toronto for nearly a half-decade, and the failure to address it is at least as frustrating as the franchise's broader refusal to pick a direction.
Framed another way, maybe the biggest problem the Raptors didn't see coming is the one everyone else spotted a mile away.
-Hughes
Utah Jazz: Frontline Combination Weirdness
- Collins, Markkanen and Kessler on the floor: minus-20.9 net rating (211 possessions)
- Kessler and Markkanen, no Collins: minus-9.6 net rating (137 possessions)
- Kessler and Collins, no Markkanen: minus6-.7 net rating (10 possessions)
- Collins and Markkanen, no Kessler: 4.1 net rating (263 possessions)
So much of what's happening with the Utah Jazz this season is a non-surprise.
The dearth of conventional floor generalship has hamstrung the offense, lowered its ceiling amid a smog of turnovers, ice-cold perimeter shooting outside the corners and non-committal and unreliable initiation.
And while the degree to which they need rookie Keyonte George may be a minor shock, this is a predictable symptom of their roster makeup.
Less foreseeable: The frontcourt awkwardness.
Adding John Collins to the fold was always a tactical risk, one that could shrink the floor inside the half-court and displace him, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler from their wheelhouses.
Markkanen has been able to maintain his All-Star impact. Collins, for his part, hasn't always looked at home but is shooting 42.5 percent from deep and a more-than-reasonable 57 percent on twos.
Kessler, who remains sidelined with a UCL sprain in his left elbow, seems to have suffered most. He looks a little lost at times without having a proven connector to get him the ball and isn't getting as many clean looks at the rim. Utah's offense has looked better and spacier while he's on the shelf, and the team's most effective frontcourt combo is the one without him:
This is not proof that the Jazz are better off without Kessler. It's more of a nod to the challenges they face while rolling out two players best suited to play center on offense (Collins and Kessler), and how much Kessler currently needs more reliable setup men around him.
-Favale
Washington Wizards: Jordan Poole's Lack of Counting Stats
The Washington Wizards finally steered into a full-on rebuild (hooray!), and the resulting talent drain meant expectations for 2023-24 were exceedingly low.
The teardown triggered a developmental year full of 20-something lineups that would produce loads of losses, both expected and welcomed in pursuit of a premium draft pick.
At the very least, though, most assumed offseason acquisition Jordan Poole would crank out the highlights en route to at least 25.0 empty points per game. If Washington was going to lose almost every night, at least he would pepper in some ridiculous shot-making and the occasional 40-spot.
Instead, the 24-year-old is averaging fewer minutes (28.7) and points (16.2) than any season since 2020-21, when he was still bouncing between the NBA and the G League for a gap-year Warriors squad.
Maybe Washington views Poole's ultra-casual style and checked-out demeanor as such negative tone-setters for a young roster that it can't justify playing him more minutes. And maybe the Michigan product, who was conspicuously uncommitted to his last team, is again just punching the clock until he gets relocated a second time.
Either way, the Wizards had reason to expect some excitement from Poole in losing efforts. So far, they haven't gotten any of that.
At least rookie defensive stud Bilal Coulibaly is fun.
-Hughes
Unless otherwise noted, stats come courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Stathead or Cleaning the Glass and are accurate entering games played on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Salary information via Spotrac. Subscribe to Dan and Grant's NBA podcast, Hardwood Knocks.