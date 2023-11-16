1 Problem Each NBA Team Didn't See Coming

27 of 30

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Leaning on Jeremy Sochan to run the offense jibes with the information-gathering stage of the San Antonio Spurs.

They need to know what works or what might yet be for the long term. Sochan's reps as the point may come at the expense of efficiency and victories now, but it could better position their core for higher-stakes moments in the future. At minimum, San Antonio will have more of an understanding of his limitations.

Still, the concessions associated with this experiment go beyond wins and losses. The Spurs, perhaps, did not understand the immediate scrutiny they'd be under following the arrival of Victor Wembanyama. Head coach Gregg Popovich isn't someone who will cave to instant gratification, but the calls for (a healthy) Tre Jones to take the reins will grow louder and more urgent with each losing streak.

And then there's the impact this experimental procedure is having on Wembanyama, a player the Spurs themselves haven't quite figured out, but one who seems better optimized for now alongside Jones.

"Wembanyama is averaging 38.2 points per 100 possessions with Jones on the floor, according to PBPStats.com, shooting 65.4% on 2-pointers and 36.4% on 3s—elite stuff," Dan Devine wrote for Yahoo Sports. "When Jones is off the floor, those numbers dip to 25.5 points-per-100 on just 41.2% shooting inside the arc and 25.7% beyond it—decidedly less elite stuff."

Tuning out the noise is one thing when it's framed against accelerating the timeline. It's another when Sochan is openly talking about how sapped he is on defense as a byproduct of his offensive role.

This is still probably the most valuable course of action for the Spurs' future, but it's making for a more tumultuous present than anticipated.