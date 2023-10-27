World Series 2023: Rangers, Diamondbacks Announce Rosters Ahead of Game 1

Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Hours before the start of the 2023 World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers have released their 26-man rosters.

The Rangers are rolling with the same group they had in the American League Championship Series.

The Diamondbacks are going back to their NL Division Series roster with infielder Jace Peterson replacing rookie pitcher Slade Cecconi, who was on the NLCS squad, but the other 25 players from the first two rounds remain the same.

It's interesting the Diamondbacks opted to go back to 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the World Series because it's a seven-game series. The NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers was a best-of-five that wound up going the minimum of three games because Arizona swept its division rival.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo did use Ceconni out of the bullpen in the NLCS. The 24-year-old tossed two scoreless innings in two appearances against the Philadelphia Phillies. He only pitched in blowout losses in Games 2 and 5, so it's not like he was an essential piece of the reliever rotation.

Peterson offers Lovullo versatility in late-game situations if he needs a pinch hitter or defensive replacement. The 33-year-old is a good-enough hitter with a .231/.325/.350 career slash line against right-handed pitching to at least get an at-bat or two in the series.

But the primary value Peterson offers is his ability to play multiple positions. He's played every defensive spot on the diamond except catcher in his career.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy decided not to mess with what's been working. There really weren't any major shakeups he could've made.

Once Max Scherzer and Jon Gray were added to the roster for the ALCS, it seemed unlikely any changes were going to come unless either or both of them suffered another injury.