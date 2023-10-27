Video: Steve Smith Sr. Apologizes to Jerry Jeudy for Criticism of Broncos WR

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL Pro Bowl receiver Steve Smith Jr. has publicly apologized to Jerry Jeudy for his criticism of the Denver Broncos wideout earlier this month.

Smith said Friday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

"I love breaking down wide receivers and so I had discussed a lot of wide receivers and Jerry Jeudy was one of those guys and what I said and how I said it, it wasn't the best way how to say it.

"And so because of that, I really didn't pay it any attention because it had kind of come and gone and then when it had kind of led up to this year, I had heard some things that just didn't sit well with him.

"... When I approached Jerry Jeudy, I wanted to say that I apologize because it was the type of words that I used that obviously did not sit well with him and that's more important than walking back my words because if you can talk about a man, you gotta be able to look that man in the eye and say something and give him an opportunity."

During a Thursday Night Football broadcast earlier this season, Smith called Jeudy a "tier three wide receiver," adding that teams shouldn't trade for him ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline because he's "mentally unable to handle constructive criticism."

Those comments came after Smith called Jeudy a JAG (just another guy) on his podcast.

Jeudy, 24, was selected by the Broncos 15th overall in the 2020 draft out of Alabama. He entered the 2023 campaign coming off a career year having caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

Through six games this season, Jeudy has caught 25 passes for 286 yards.

While the Alabama product isn't considered to be among the NFL's elite, he's still just in his fourth season on a struggling Broncos team that hasn't done him any favors.