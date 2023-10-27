Jets' Robert Saleh on Dalvin Cook: Frustration Is 'Normal,' Says RB Is 'All-In'

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh suggested Friday that he isn't alarmed by veteran running back Dalvin Cook expressing frustration this week over his usage and ineffectiveness.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh said, "I'm actually happy he's frustrated," before adding that expressing "a little frustration is normal."

Saleh also said he believes Cook is "all-in" when it comes to being a leader and team player for the Jets.

Despite the fact that he was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls and had four straight seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards, the Minnesota Vikings released Cook during the offseason and decided to move forward with Alexander Mattison as their starting running back.

Several teams had rumored interest in Cook following his release, but he decided to sign with the Jets, and the expectation was that he would perhaps be the lead back early in the season while Breece Hall worked his way back from a torn ACL before eventually falling into something close to a 50-50 split.

Instead, Cook's playing time has dropped off sharply in recent weeks, as he has struggled to establish a rhythm, whereas Hall is averaging a league-best 6.5 yards per carry.

Cook played 50 percent of the snaps and had a season-high 16 touches in the Jets' Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills, but over the past five games he has played 36 percent, 25 percent, 25 percent, 17 percent and 14 percent of the offensive snaps.

He converted a season-low three carries into 12 yards in the Jets' most recent game, and on the season the 28-year-old has just 39 carries for 109 yards and has yet to score a touchdown.

Per Cimini, Cook admitted this week that he is frustrated with his situation, saying:

"Of course it's frustrating," Cook said. "I'm an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. That's just anyway. And, yeah, it's frustrating. It's new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it's frustrating. It's something that I've been adapting to."

Cook also addressed rumors and speculation that he could potentially be moved prior to the Oct. 31 trade deadline, saying: "It's something I can't control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors. It might be a good thing. Maybe [it's] a bad thing."

Although Cook has not formally requested a trade, he said he wants what is "best for everybody."

Despite losing future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the fourth offensive play from scrimmage this season due to a torn Achilles, the Jets have hung in there and are firmly in the AFC playoff race at 3-3.