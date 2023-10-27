X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Kevin Durant Wows NBA Fans Despite Suns Loss vs. LeBron, Lakers Without Booker, Beal

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 27, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 26, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Kevin Durant reminded fans why he's one of the greatest scorers in NBA history despite the Phoenix Suns' 100-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

    With Bradley Beal nursing a back injury and Devin Booker dealing with foot soreness, Durant picked up the slack and helped carry the Suns' offense against a fellow Western Conference playoff contender.

    The former MVP ended the night with 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. While it's important not to put too much stock into the single game plus-minus statistic, it's worth noting that Durant was a plus-18 in a five-point defeat.

    His spectacular night was enough to surpass Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    12TH ALL-TIME.<br><br>Congrats, KD, on moving into 12th all-time on the <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> Scoring Leaderboard! 👏 <a href="https://t.co/r50iDYLklN">pic.twitter.com/r50iDYLklN</a>

    Durant even spent time at center in the fourth quarter, operating as Phoenix's rim protector. NBA fans were in awe of the 13-time All-Star's scoring display as well as his all-around effectiveness.

    Kevin Durant Wows NBA Fans Despite Suns Loss vs. LeBron, Lakers Without Booker, Beal
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA @NBA

    KD STEP-BACK. TOUGH.<br><br>He scored 15 in the 3Q and has 30 for the game 😤<br><br>PHX/LAL - 4Q starting now on TNT | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaTipOff23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaTipOff23</a> <a href="https://t.co/4ub5B4Gxaj">pic.twitter.com/4ub5B4Gxaj</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    What a block by KD 😤 <a href="https://t.co/XfRSX2Sjyn">pic.twitter.com/XfRSX2Sjyn</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Laker fans watching KD cook<br><br>He's got 30 through 3Q <a href="https://t.co/rAcnTiLtyO">pic.twitter.com/rAcnTiLtyO</a>

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    KD: I don't need Beal and Booker tonight.<br>I got this.<br>He's got 30 after 3 quarters and nobody on the Lakers can slow him.

    𝟑𝟓 ✰ @Hatedzs

    WHEN IS LAST TIME KD MISSED I DONT HEAR THOSE "WASHED" COMMENTS

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    KD has 30 points on 17 shots <br><br>...with a full quarter to go. <a href="https://t.co/XeK2tAz9Rk">pic.twitter.com/XeK2tAz9Rk</a>

    RB @RyB_311

    EASY. MONEY. SNIPER

    Suns Are Better @SunsAreBetter

    We got a KD masterclass tonight, y'all.<br><br>Witnessing greatness. Enjoy.

    LEEZUS @AndrewLeezus

    btw if you really know what you're watching when you watch hoops, KD's gravity was insane that 1st quarter.

    𝟑𝟓 ✰ @Hatedzs

    I DONT HEAR THE KD HATE RN AND THAT DONT SIT RIGHT W / ME !!!! <a href="https://t.co/o1gnZkM0D3">pic.twitter.com/o1gnZkM0D3</a>

    𝐌𝐚𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧🇨🇦 @goldenstateover

    kevin durant is not playing fair this year🐐 <a href="https://t.co/4FSsFvdWj8">pic.twitter.com/4FSsFvdWj8</a>

    Kohree ❼ @kohreeeee

    Kevin Durant cooked the entire game. No lie

    Sports Hub @Sportss_hub

    Kevin Durant vs the Lakers <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHXvsLAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHXvsLAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/8SNFDXEku4">pic.twitter.com/8SNFDXEku4</a>

    It was also the first regular season matchup between Durant and LeBron James since 2018, a game that featured James' Lakers knocking off Durant's Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

    The two legends traded buckets in the fourth quarter, routinely challenging each other on both ends of the court.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KD TOUGH AND-1 😤 <a href="https://t.co/gwCx3psNza">pic.twitter.com/gwCx3psNza</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    15 years of legendary competition 🐐🐐 <a href="https://t.co/sI1VRUErfZ">pic.twitter.com/sI1VRUErfZ</a>

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    LeBron and KD trading big plays down the stretch. We've been starving. <a href="https://t.co/RaPzOdTYVg">pic.twitter.com/RaPzOdTYVg</a>

    ☀️ @wstgoat7

    LeBron and KD hooping man this bring tears to my eyes

    xavi @xavi_fps

    Lebron x Durant so entertaining 🔥

    While Phoenix ultimately fell short, Durant's efforts to help lead a short-handed Suns team to a close finish against one of last year's Western Conference Finalists is more than worthy of praise.