Kevin Durant Wows NBA Fans Despite Suns Loss vs. LeBron, Lakers Without Booker, Beal

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant reminded fans why he's one of the greatest scorers in NBA history despite the Phoenix Suns' 100-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Bradley Beal nursing a back injury and Devin Booker dealing with foot soreness, Durant picked up the slack and helped carry the Suns' offense against a fellow Western Conference playoff contender.

The former MVP ended the night with 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. While it's important not to put too much stock into the single game plus-minus statistic, it's worth noting that Durant was a plus-18 in a five-point defeat.

His spectacular night was enough to surpass Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Durant even spent time at center in the fourth quarter, operating as Phoenix's rim protector. NBA fans were in awe of the 13-time All-Star's scoring display as well as his all-around effectiveness.

It was also the first regular season matchup between Durant and LeBron James since 2018, a game that featured James' Lakers knocking off Durant's Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

The two legends traded buckets in the fourth quarter, routinely challenging each other on both ends of the court.