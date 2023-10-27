Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers Lose to Josh Allen, Bills as NFL Fans Blame HC Todd Bowles

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thursday night was not Todd Bowles finest moment.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach made a number of questionable decisions in the team's 24-18 loss to the Buffalo Bills, helping to spoil an otherwise scrappy performance from his underdog team.

There was the strange decision to try an draw the Bills offside at the end of the first half from the field-goal formation before ultimately punting. Or a 17-play, 92-yard touchdown drive with the team down two scores late in the game that took seven minutes and 21 seconds, draining the clock at a time when the Bucs needed to show more urgency.

The Bucs sent pressure against Josh Allen in situations where it bit them. Mike Evans was a non-factor for the majority of the game and only had one reception for seven yards before reeling in a 24-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter (he finished with three receptions for 39 yards and a score on six targets).

It was an odd game from Tampa Bay, in other words, and NFL fans and pundit alike aimed their discontent in Bowles' direction:

There were positives from this game for the Buccaneers, it should be noted.

Baker Mayfield was solid, finishing 25-of-42 for 237 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. The defense struggled for large stretches, giving up 427 yards of offense, but also came up with a goal-line turnover on downs at one point, an interception at another and got a crucial stop in the fourth quarter to give the offense one last crack at the win.

The Bucs showed fight, on the road, against a superior opponent. There is plenty to build on from the game.