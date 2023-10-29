Week 8 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

2 of 5

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson began this season with an $8,000 salary, and it's now dropped like a stone to $6,000.

After being placed in contests with a $7,300 salary last week, the drop down might be an over correction related to having just one carry for three yards in a 16-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. It turned out Robinson was held out largely due to illness, specifically bothersome headaches.

Robinson isn't on the injury report this week and told reporters Wednesday that he feels "good." If so, then the Falcons are getting back a dynamic talent who has averaged 17.7 touches and 98.3 yards over his first five games before the Bucs contest.

Now he faces a Tennessee Titans team that may have serious trouble scoring with starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out. Tennessee plans to play both rookie Will Levis, who hasn't taken a snap yet in a regular season game, and second-year pro Malik Willis, who has potential but has struggled when given the opportunity thus far.