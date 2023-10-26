Dusty Baker: 'I Don't Know What I'm Going to Do, but I Know It's Going to Be Good'

Bob Levey/Getty Images

While he's not quite sure what the next chapter of his life will bring, Dusty Baker wants it to be something that makes a difference in the sport of baseball.

Baker, 74, confirmed his retirement during a press conference Thursday, following the Houston Astros' Game 7 loss to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. It officially brings an end to an illustrious managerial career in which he won a World Series titles and ranks seventh all-time in terms of wins with 2,183—the first black manager to reach the 2,000.

All the other mangers to hit 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame.

But Baker isn't done yet with the sport he loves and knows that he wants to make a positive change.

"I don't know what I'm going to do, but I know it's going to be good, whatever it is. I believe that," Baker said.

Baker has already done plenty of good for the game of baseball as a manager, very likely becoming the first black skipper to enter Cooperstown. Most recently, he did his best to help repair the reputation of an Astros' organization that was fresh off a cheating scandal when he arrived in 2020.

Since getting to Houston he quickly helped quiet the detractors, leading his teams to at least the ALCS every single season and a World Series title in 2022.

"When we hired Dusty four seasons ago, we felt that he was the right person to guide this club during a tumultuous time—and we were right," Astros' owner Jim Crane said. "The success we've had under Dusty on the field is obvious, and the impact that he has had on our players, our organization and within our community has been tremendous. Dusty is a Hall of Famer as a manager, but more importantly, he is a Hall of Fame person. It has been an honor to have him as our manager."

Prior to becoming one of the greatest managers of all-time, Baker had an excellent, 19-year playing career, winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 and a NL MVP in 1977.

He played with Hank Aaron on the Atlanta Braves and was inspired by Aaron's off-field impact when attending his funeral in 2021.

"All these people were talking about how Hank had contributed and helped out their college education and affected this life and that life," Baker said. "I came back home and told my wife, 'I don't feel like I've done anything.'

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Baker has an open invitation to join Houston's front office if he wants.

It'll be interesting to see what path he chooses to go down next.