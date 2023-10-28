Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade Rumors Before 2023 Deadline

Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade Rumors Before 2023 DeadlineOctober 28, 2023
The final days before the 2023 NFL trade deadline are certain to be loaded with rumors, smokescreens and misdirection.
Oh, and a little bit of truth, too.
For now, the NFL world is waiting to see whether star players such as Davante Adams or Derrick Henry will be moved. However, patience is not our greatest virtue. We're trying to navigate the haze in these cloudy moments leading up to the deadline.
Does the rumor make sense? Probably. Does that mean we should believe it? Well, maybe not.
The verdicts here are subjective, but they consider team tendencies, financial impacts, perceived value and long-term factors, including contract negotiations and draft-pick capital.
Davante Adams Won't Be Traded
Davante Adams earned first-team All-Pro honors in his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but his production has dipped noticeably in 2023. That is a direct product of shaky quarterback play, which led to Adams expressing some frustration with the offense.
In the aftermath of his displeasure, it was natural to wonder if the veteran wideout might request a trade. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams isn't headed anywhere.
Considering what the Raiders spent to acquire him from the Green Bay Packers—their first- and second-round picks from the 2022 NFL draft—that's understandable. Plus, as flawed as they are, they're still 3-4 and on the fringe of the playoff race.
Adams could land a generous return on the trade market, but that isn't at much risk of changing anytime soon. He's signed through 2026, so Adams would be plenty valuable if the Raiders struggle down the stretch and look to make changes this offseason.
Verdict: Fact
Rams Not Likely to Be Active
Sitting at 3-4, the Los Angeles Rams have outperformed modest expectations and are soundly in the playoff hunt. As a result, they could make yet another splashy move to bolster the roster.
After conversations with team and league sources, Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic said that the Rams likely won't be very active leading up to Tuesday's deadline. I sort of agree.
Few executives are as aggressive as Rams general manager Les Snead, who's known to throw around draft picks at the deadline. He's swung midseason blockbuster deals for Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller in the past, for example.
Snead will unquestionably be hunting for a bargain. Perhaps he doesn't find one, so the Rams might not make a trade. From that perspective, it could be called a low activity level.
Snead will be scouring the market, though, even if that's in the background.
Verdict: Fiction, But Point Taken
No Offers for Chase Young
After signing Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne to long-term extensions, the Washington Commanders have a problem. Edge-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young are both on expiring contracts, and the franchise presumably will not end up retaining both players.
Losing either one for nothing but a compensatory pick would be tough to stomach, too. However, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports the Commanders have not received a single offer for Young.
I'm betting it's a simple reason: Price.
Washington should not trade Young for anything less than a second-round pick, as it will likely receive a third-round compensatory pick for him if he leaves in free agency. The acquiring team would be eyeing an immediate—and pricey—extension for Young, but that's a fair price for sole negotiating rights to keep Young out of the free-agent market in March.
If the Commanders fall to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 and drop to 3-5 on the season, the smart choice for their future is to sell. Whether that's Sweat or Young, one of them should be on the move.
Verdict: Fact, But Offers Are Coming
Derrick Henry's Salary Complicating Trades
Playing out the final season of his four-year, $50 million contract, Derrick Henry is an intriguing win-now trade chip.
While the Tennessee Titans stagger toward a losing record, they have to consider if Henry is part of their future. He is unquestionably their most important player today. But are the Titans planning on re-signing the soon-to-be 30-year-old to another big-money deal?
If not, a trade is their best option. The challenge, per ESPN's Dan Graziano, is that "$5 million for a half-season rental feels like a lot to teams in the current running back market."
In a team-building vacuum, sure. If a team believes Henry is a Super Bowl-worthy piece, however, his salary shouldn't be a problem. Championships are worth far more than $5 million.
If a team really wants Henry, his contract is a leverage play in negotiations—not a legitimate issue.
Verdict: Fiction
Brian Burns Not on the Block
Last year, the Carolina Panthers made one of the biggest moves ahead of the trade deadline when they shipped All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
Carolina can find itself in the headlines again with edge-rusher Brian Burns, who's in the final season of his rookie deal.
Time is running thin for an extension before a franchise tag or free agency comes into play. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, however, the Panthers are "unmotivated to move" the 25-year-old.
That could've been the feeling with McCaffrey in 2022, too. Edge-rusher is a more valuable position than running back, though.
Last season, Carolina didn't have its quarterback of the future. McCaffrey was a luxury for a franchise that needed to rebuild.
Burns can be a cornerstone piece of the Panthers' rise. Trading him to hopefully draft his replacement seems like an unnecessary risk, especially since Carolina has Bryce Young on a budget-friendly rookie deal for at least another three years.
Verdict: Fact