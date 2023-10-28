Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade Rumors Before 2023 Deadline

3 of 5

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

After signing Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne to long-term extensions, the Washington Commanders have a problem. Edge-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young are both on expiring contracts, and the franchise presumably will not end up retaining both players.

Losing either one for nothing but a compensatory pick would be tough to stomach, too. However, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports the Commanders have not received a single offer for Young.

I'm betting it's a simple reason: Price.

Washington should not trade Young for anything less than a second-round pick, as it will likely receive a third-round compensatory pick for him if he leaves in free agency. The acquiring team would be eyeing an immediate—and pricey—extension for Young, but that's a fair price for sole negotiating rights to keep Young out of the free-agent market in March.

If the Commanders fall to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 and drop to 3-5 on the season, the smart choice for their future is to sell. Whether that's Sweat or Young, one of them should be on the move.