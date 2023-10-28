The 2023 Diamondbacks and the Most Improbable World Series Teams in Recent Memory

10 of 10

Record: 84-78 (2nd in NL West)

Run Differential: -15

WAR Leaders

1. OF Corbin Carroll (5.4)

2. 2B Ketel Marte (4.9)

3. RHP Zac Gallen (4.4)

4. C Gabriel Moreno (4.3)

5. RHP Merrill Kelly (3.9)

Only 11 teams in MLB history have even reached the postseason with a negative run differential, and four of those came during the 2020 campaign when the schedule was shortened and the postseason field was expanded.

The 1987 Minnesota Twins were the only team on that list to reach the World Series until this year's Arizona Diamondbacks squad rattled off their unlikely run through the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

They have managed to navigate really only having two true starting pitchers, with rookie Brandon Pfaadt logging 16.2 total innings across four starts as the third guy and Joe Mantiply serving as an opener in a pair of all-hands-on-deck bullpen games.