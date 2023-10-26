NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, Bulls Apart on 'Multiple Fronts' in Contract Talks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls and guard DeMar DeRozan reportedly remain far apart on contract extension talks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the two sides are at an impasse on "multiple fronts" regarding DeRozan's contract.

"The Bulls want to bring DeMar DeRozan back, whether that's on an extension or in free agency," Charania said on FanDuel's Run It Back. "They've been talking about an extension, but I've been told the sides are apart on multiple fronts. Years, salary. Also, DeMar DeRozan wants to see where this Bulls team goes."

DeRozan, 34, is in the final season of a three-year, $81.9 million deal he signed with the Bulls in 2021. That deal was seen as a shocking overpay at the time, but DeRozan has proven himself instead to be a value.

DeRozan made an All-Star team each of his first two seasons in Chicago and was a second-team All-NBA selection in 2021-22. He has been a 20-point scorer each of the last 10 seasons.

While the Bulls would prefer to retain DeRozan, price will almost certainly be a concern. He turns 35 next August, and paying $25-30 million per season for a non-superstar entering his late 30s isn't exactly an advisable financial decision—especially considering Chicago's struggles to compete with the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.