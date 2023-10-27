Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to LoveOctober 27, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love
Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season means it's time for fantasy football managers to start watching the scoreboard and jostling for playoff positioning.
If you've encountered some tough sledding so far, just know that you still have a little time to get things turned around.
The clock is ticking, though, so you'll want to do everything in your power to put your lineup in tip-top shape. We're here to help with that by laying out our Week 8 rankings and spotlighting (and projecting) a marquee player with the best matchup at each of the four skill positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at DEN)
2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at ARI)
3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at WAS)
4. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. CHI)
5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NE)
6. C.J. Stroud, HOU (at CAR)
7. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at GB)
8. Jared Goff, DET (vs. LV)
9. Joe Burrow, CIN (at SF)
10. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at PIT)
Best matchup: Jalen Hurts at Washington Commanders
Hurts hardly needs a juicy matchup to post premium fantasy production. In five of his last six games, he has at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. The only time in this stretch he didn't run for a score—against these same Commanders in Week 4—he threw for a season-high 319 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
He is a fantasy (and real-life) elite talent, and he has a chance to go for video-game numbers here. Only the Los Angeles Chargers have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Commanders this season, per Yahoo.
Projected stats: 289 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 37 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown
Running Back
Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. CIN)
2. Travis Etienne, JAX (at PIT)
3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. CHI)
4. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. LAR)
5. Alvin Kamara, NO (at IND)
6. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. LV)
7. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. NYJ)
8. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at DEN)
9. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. DEN)
10. Breece Hall, NYJ (at NYG)
Best matchup: Isiah Pacheco at Denver Broncos
Pacheco is putting up numbers against just about any defense he faces. He has a rushing or receiving touchdown in four of his last five games, and the one time he didn't find the end zone in this stretch—Week 6 against this very Denver defense—he tallied a season-high six receptions with 98 scrimmage yards.
The Broncos have allowed the most fantasy points to the position and just struggled to contain the Aaron Jones-AJ Dillon duo, who had a combined 152 scrimmage yards against them.
Projected stats: 78 rushing yards, 27 receiving yards, one touchdown
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. NE)
2. A.J. Brown, PHI (at WAS)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at SF)
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at DAL)
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. LV)
6. Davante Adams, LV (at DET)
7. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. CHI)
8. Adam Thielen, CAR (vs. HOU)
9. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. LAR)
10. Puka Nacua, LAR (at DAL)
Best matchup: A.J. Brown at Washington Commanders
It feels like forever ago that Brown was bickering with Jalen Hurts in Week 2, presumably over his lack of involvement in the offense. That clearly isn't an issue any longer, as Brown has averaged 8.2 catches on 11.8 targets since. He hasn't had fewer than 127 receiving yards in this stretch, during which he has hauled in his three touchdown receptions on the season.
Never was he better in Week 4 against Washington, though, which has given up the fifth-most fantasy points to the position. In that game, Brown collected 9-of-13 targets for season-highs of 175 yards and two scores.
Projected stats: Eight receptions for 134 yards, two touchdowns
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at DEN)
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at GB)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at ARI)
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. LV)
5. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. NYJ)
6. George Kittle, SF (vs. CIN)
7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at WAS)
8. Evan Engram, JAX (at PIT)
9. David Njoku, CLE (at SEA)
10. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at CAR)
Best matchup: Darren Waller vs. New York Jets
Waller's first season with the Giants started slow, but it's heating up in a hurry of late. He's had 26 targets over his last three outings, turning them into 20 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown. He has been the fifth-most productive fantasy tight end during this stretch, per FantasyPros.
His stock should keep soaring against the Jets, who have allowed the most fantasy points to the position.
Projected stats: Seven receptions, 79 yards, one touchdown