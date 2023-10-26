Senators' Shane Pinto Suspended 41 Games for Violating NHL Sports Gambling Rules

André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Unsigned Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto is being suspended 41 games by the NHL for violating the league's gambling policy, the league announced Thursday.

"The National Hockey League announced today that it has suspended NHL Player Shane Pinto for 41 games for activities relating to sports wagering," the league said in a statement. "The League's investigation found no evidence that Pinto made any wagers on NHL games.

"The NHL considers this matter closed, absent the emergence of new information, and will have no further comment."

The Senators said in a statement:

"We were made aware of the National Hockey League investigation into this matter and additional information was made available to the club upon the completion of the league's investigation yesterday.

Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League. We know he is remorseful for his mistakes.

The Ottawa Senators fully support the NHL's rules on gambling. While saddened to learn of this issue, the entire organization remains committed to Shane and will work together to do what is necessary to help provide the support to allow him to address his issues and become a strong contributor to our community.

When the time is right and with the league's blessing, we will welcome him back to the organization and embrace him as one of our own."

"I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family," Pinto added in a statement. "I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team."

The NHL began an investigation into Pinto over the summer, and it's believed the probe "intensified over the past few weeks," according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Pinto's suspension started with Ottawa's season-opener and is not dependent on him signing a contract, according to Friedman. He is the first player in league history to be suspended for sports gambling.

The league sent a memo to teams and players in March 2022 reminding them that placing wagers on NHL games is "absolutely prohibited" and will "constitute conduct that is dishonourable, prejudicial to, or against the welfare of the League or the game of hockey" per Friedman.

The memo added that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was authorized to "discipline individuals determined to have engaged in improper gambling activities," including expulsion, suspension, cancelling a contract or imposing a fine.

"The League will act swiftly and aggressively in penalizing any League or Club personnel determined to have engaged in acts in violation of the NHL Gambling Policy," the policy says.

The Senators selected Pinto in the second round of the 2019 draft, and he made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season. He played his first full season in the league during the 2022-23 campaign, tallying 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points in 82 games.

The 22-year-old's three-year, $3.975 million entry-level contract was up after the 2022-23 campaign. He is designated as a 10.2(c) player and the Senators hold his signing rights, meaning he can only negotiate a contract with Ottawa.