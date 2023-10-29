NFL

    NFL Week 8 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

      Football: Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (1) in action, calls a play from the line of scrimmage vs. New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, MA 9/17/2023 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164431 TK1)
      Set Number: X164431 TK1

      With the 2023 NFL season inching toward the halfway mark, the contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders for the most part.

      The teams that have fallen below expectations so far do at least have time to right the ship.

      That designation certainly applies to the 2-4 Los Angeles Chargers, for whom missing the playoffs would be a bitter disappointment. Should they lose to the Chicago Bears, who are yet again without starting quarterback Justin Fields, head coach Brandon Staley's seat might be scorching.

      In terms of marquee matchups, it starts with the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. Either can burnish its credentials with a win at Levi's Stadium. For the Niners, plenty of fans will be eager to see what Sam Darnold can do in place of an injured Brock Purdy.

      Elsewhere, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins play the last-place New England Patriots. Beating the Buffalo Bills helped ease some of the criticism toward head coach Bill Belichick, but suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Miami would put the Patriots right back where they were.

      With a full slate of 14 games on tap, here's a rundown of the biggest plays from Week 8 as they happen.

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      Coming out of their bye, the Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium as they attempt to maintain their positive momentum ahead of their highly anticipated clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

    Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

      DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 22: Quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers runs off the field in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
      Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

      The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will both look to close the gap on the first-place Detroit Lions in the NFC North when they play Sunday at Lambeau Field.

    Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans runs off the field at halftime against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
      Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

      The Will Levis era is here as the 2023 second-round pick is in line to start for an injured Ryan Tannehill for the Tennessee Titans as they play the Atlanta Falcons.

    Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 22: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
      Justin Casterline/Getty Images

      The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints will each attempt to get back to .500 and avoid what would be a three-game losing streak in Week 7.

    Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Tua Tagovailoa #1 calls a play to Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
      Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

      The Miami Dolphins will want to rebound from their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

    New York Giants vs. New York Jets

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
      Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

      The New York Jets won their last two games to reignite hopes of a playoff challenge this year. Regardless of whether that happens, beating the New York Giants would give them bragging rights in the Big Apple.

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

      NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk #13 during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
      Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

      The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest team in football, and a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when stretch their winning streak to five games.

    Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Landon Dickerson #69, Jordan Mailata #68, and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      The Philadelphia Eagles made their case for being the NFL's best team in Week 7. They'll hope to avoid a hangover in their NFC East clash with the Washington Commanders.

    Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans

      KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: C.J. Stroud congratulates Bryce Young in the green room backstage after Young was drafted number one overall during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      The top two picks from the 2023 NFL draft will face off when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans hit the road to play Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 22: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
      Steph Chambers/Getty Images

      Seattle Seahawks stars Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III will face their stiffest test of the season when they play the Cleveland Browns, who boast what has been the NFL's stingiest defense.

    Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

      KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos shake hands after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
      David Eulitt/Getty Images

      An already tough season for the Denver Broncos could get worse Sunday when they host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens

      BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens drops back to pass against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
      G Fiume/Getty Images

      The Baltimore Ravens made a statement with their 32-point win over the Detroit Lions in Week 7, and a similarly dominant showing against the Arizona Cardinals would reinforce their top-dog status in the AFC North.

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

      CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is seen before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
      Michael Hickey/Getty Images

      Cincinnati Bengals fans might have grown concerned by the team's 1-3 start. Two wins later and Cincinnati is back in business. The San Francisco 49ers could provide a bit of a reality check, though.

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

      KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 22: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) slaps hands with Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) after a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Chargers will look to snap a two-game losing skid when they host the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football to bring Sunday's action to a close.

