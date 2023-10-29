NFL Week 8 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's ResultsOctober 29, 2023
NFL Week 8 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results
With the 2023 NFL season inching toward the halfway mark, the contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders for the most part.
The teams that have fallen below expectations so far do at least have time to right the ship.
That designation certainly applies to the 2-4 Los Angeles Chargers, for whom missing the playoffs would be a bitter disappointment. Should they lose to the Chicago Bears, who are yet again without starting quarterback Justin Fields, head coach Brandon Staley's seat might be scorching.
In terms of marquee matchups, it starts with the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. Either can burnish its credentials with a win at Levi's Stadium. For the Niners, plenty of fans will be eager to see what Sam Darnold can do in place of an injured Brock Purdy.
Elsewhere, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins play the last-place New England Patriots. Beating the Buffalo Bills helped ease some of the criticism toward head coach Bill Belichick, but suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Miami would put the Patriots right back where they were.
With a full slate of 14 games on tap, here's a rundown of the biggest plays from Week 8 as they happen.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams
Coming out of their bye, the Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium as they attempt to maintain their positive momentum ahead of their highly anticipated clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will both look to close the gap on the first-place Detroit Lions in the NFC North when they play Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Will Levis era is here as the 2023 second-round pick is in line to start for an injured Ryan Tannehill for the Tennessee Titans as they play the Atlanta Falcons.
Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints
The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints will each attempt to get back to .500 and avoid what would be a three-game losing streak in Week 7.
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
The Miami Dolphins will want to rebound from their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
New York Giants vs. New York Jets
The New York Jets won their last two games to reignite hopes of a playoff challenge this year. Regardless of whether that happens, beating the New York Giants would give them bragging rights in the Big Apple.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest team in football, and a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when stretch their winning streak to five games.
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles made their case for being the NFL's best team in Week 7. They'll hope to avoid a hangover in their NFC East clash with the Washington Commanders.
Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans
The top two picks from the 2023 NFL draft will face off when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans hit the road to play Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns
Seattle Seahawks stars Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III will face their stiffest test of the season when they play the Cleveland Browns, who boast what has been the NFL's stingiest defense.
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
An already tough season for the Denver Broncos could get worse Sunday when they host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens made a statement with their 32-point win over the Detroit Lions in Week 7, and a similarly dominant showing against the Arizona Cardinals would reinforce their top-dog status in the AFC North.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals fans might have grown concerned by the team's 1-3 start. Two wins later and Cincinnati is back in business. The San Francisco 49ers could provide a bit of a reality check, though.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears
The Los Angeles Chargers will look to snap a two-game losing skid when they host the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football to bring Sunday's action to a close.