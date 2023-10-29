NFL Week 8 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

0 of 14

Set Number: X164431 TK1

With the 2023 NFL season inching toward the halfway mark, the contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders for the most part.

The teams that have fallen below expectations so far do at least have time to right the ship.

That designation certainly applies to the 2-4 Los Angeles Chargers, for whom missing the playoffs would be a bitter disappointment. Should they lose to the Chicago Bears, who are yet again without starting quarterback Justin Fields, head coach Brandon Staley's seat might be scorching.

In terms of marquee matchups, it starts with the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. Either can burnish its credentials with a win at Levi's Stadium. For the Niners, plenty of fans will be eager to see what Sam Darnold can do in place of an injured Brock Purdy.

Elsewhere, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins play the last-place New England Patriots. Beating the Buffalo Bills helped ease some of the criticism toward head coach Bill Belichick, but suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Miami would put the Patriots right back where they were.