Zion Williamson's Dunks in Return Have Fans Hyped as Pelicans Beat Grizzlies

Zion Williamson's Dunks in Return Have Fans Hyped as Pelicans Beat GrizzliesOctober 26, 2023
Welcome back to the air, Zion Williamson.
The New Orleans Pelicans star took the court for his first regular-season game since Jan. 2 and helped lead his team to a 111-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists behind 9-of-17 shooting from the field, but it was multiple monster dunks that stood out.
He posterized reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. and also threw down an alley-oop, which drew plenty of reaction from social media:
That Williamson was flying around was a welcome sign, as his health has been a major storyline since he entered the league. He played just 29 games last season and 24 games as a rookie in 2019-20, but Wednesday was a reminder of his incredible ceiling.
It wasn't a one-man show, as CJ McCollum finished with 24 points and six assists; Brandon Ingram did a little bit of everything with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals; and Jonas Valančiūnas notched a double-double.
That is plenty of talent on the roster, and the Pelicans could be a legitimate contender with a healthy Williamson.
The opening win was an ideal start, and he will look to keep things rolling with a game against the New York Knicks on Saturday.