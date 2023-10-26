X

NBA

    Zion Williamson's Dunks in Return Have Fans Hyped as Pelicans Beat Grizzlies

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 26, 2023

    Welcome back to the air, Zion Williamson.

    The New Orleans Pelicans star took the court for his first regular-season game since Jan. 2 and helped lead his team to a 111-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists behind 9-of-17 shooting from the field, but it was multiple monster dunks that stood out.

    He posterized reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. and also threw down an alley-oop, which drew plenty of reaction from social media:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ZION POSTER.<br><br>WOW 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/BOG3bLGaM6">pic.twitter.com/BOG3bLGaM6</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ZION ALLEY OOP POSTER 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/8WemtyWvgp">pic.twitter.com/8WemtyWvgp</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Zion dunks are back 😤 <a href="https://t.co/N9BbgyoELw">pic.twitter.com/N9BbgyoELw</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Zion doing what Zion does. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaTipOff23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaTipOff23</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Pzn0PgUsh">pic.twitter.com/2Pzn0PgUsh</a>

    Wil Lutz @wil_lutz5

    Man it's good to see Zion back on the court 💪🏼 <a href="https://t.co/ivOUYeQg0J">https://t.co/ivOUYeQg0J</a>

    Will Guillory @WillGuillory

    Zion just bodied the reigning DPOY and followed it up with another dunk.<br><br>Looks like the hammy is OK.

    Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

    Yeah those were two nasty dunks by Zion to late in the second quarter in Memphis.

    Ryan Jatho @RyanTalksHoops

    I know Zion isn't in duke shape yet, but the fact that he can still get up this high is unreal. <a href="https://t.co/rWnyVCFmcb">pic.twitter.com/rWnyVCFmcb</a>

    Holland oats @vMitchull

    Zion back? <a href="https://t.co/NrAm7OBItq">pic.twitter.com/NrAm7OBItq</a>

    Pro Pels Talk @ProPelsTalk

    The new Crescent City Connection <br><br>BI ➡️ Zion 🔥🔥🔥

    Andrew Smith @DruProductions

    ZION IS STEALING SOULS! <a href="https://t.co/KSxwDrDrum">pic.twitter.com/KSxwDrDrum</a>

    Mark Schindler @MG_Schindler

    Zion Williamson is playing basketball, and I just wanna soak it in, because I'm happy to watch that dude healthy

    That Williamson was flying around was a welcome sign, as his health has been a major storyline since he entered the league. He played just 29 games last season and 24 games as a rookie in 2019-20, but Wednesday was a reminder of his incredible ceiling.

    It wasn't a one-man show, as CJ McCollum finished with 24 points and six assists; Brandon Ingram did a little bit of everything with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals; and Jonas Valančiūnas notched a double-double.

    That is plenty of talent on the roster, and the Pelicans could be a legitimate contender with a healthy Williamson.

    The opening win was an ideal start, and he will look to keep things rolling with a game against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

