Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Dealing with Hip Injury, 'Real Possibility' WR Out vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill may be dealing with an injury concern ahead of his team's divisional game against the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Hill did not practice Wednesday as a result of a hip injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport weighed in on the developments:

Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network first reported the wideout was not seen at practice, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it seem like he could be out for the upcoming contest.

"If we couldn't have Tyreek, that would be tough, but the show goes on," Tagovailoa said. "… Somewhere down the line, we're going to get Tyreek back."

Beasley noted that it "sure sounds like Tyreek Hill is dealing with something physically," while fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said, "that's above my pay grade" when asked if the seven-time Pro Bowler will take the field against New England.

Much of Miami's success is predicated on Hill being on the field.

For one, he is nearly impossible to stop with single coverage because of his speed and shiftiness. That leads to plenty of individual production, but it also creates openings for the rushing attack and other wide receivers when opposing defenses shift multiple defenders his way.

The Dolphins are first in the league in yards (462.3) and points (34.3) per game this season in large part because of those matchup problems he creates on the offensive side.

Hill has 53 catches for 902 yards and seven touchdowns. He leads the NFL in receiving yards, touchdown catches and receiving yards per game (128.9), and any long-term absence could undercut Miami's efforts to win the AFC East and potentially land a first-round bye as the conference's No. 1 seed.

It is 5-2 on the year, which is the best record in the division and tied for the second-best mark in the AFC behind the 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, they have enough talent to overcome his absence against the Patriots.

New England is in last place in the AFC East at 2-5, and the combination of Waddle, Braxton Berrios and perhaps even the newly acquired Chase Claypool could keep the aerial attack afloat.