49ers' Brock Purdy in Concussion Protocol; Symptoms Began on Plane After Vikings Loss

David Berding/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been placed in concussion protocol, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Purdy began experiencing concussion-like symptoms on the flight back to San Francisco following Monday night's 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Iowa State product appeared to take a hit to the head on a quarterback sneak during Monday's game.

Purdy played the entirety of the matchup, completing 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. He also rushed for 19 yards on five carries in San Francisco's second loss of the season.

The second-year signal-caller being placed in concussion protocol casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that "no NFL player placed into concussion protocol this season has played the same week." He added that "the last player to be in concussion protocol who played the same week was 2022, when Kenny Pickett had a concussion in Week 6 and was cleared to play in Week 7."

Purdy, a 2022 seventh-round pick, has put together a solid season to this point. Through seven games, he has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,668 yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions, in addition to rushing for 50 yards and two scores.

Purdy is only the latest Niner to suffer an injury, joining a growing list that also includes standout tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder).