5-Star PF Asa Newell Commits to Georgia MCBB over Texas, Alabama, Gonzaga

Georgia no strangers to winning the recruiting wars on the football side of things, but the basketball team made the noise on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs secured the commitment of 5-star power forward Asa Newell, per Joe Tipton of On3, beating out Alabama, Gonzaga and Texas.

The Montverde Academy product is considered a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2024 and is the No. 8 player overall, the No. 2 power forward and the No. 2 player from the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Newell told Tipton that he chose Georgia because he has a "lot of faith" in head coach Mike White and assistant Erik Pastrana:

"I know they are going to hold me accountable and push me every day—in the weight room and in practice. They also have a strong player development program to work on my game and my weaknesses. On my visit, it felt like home. I was raised in Athens and I have family there. My brother (Jaden) goes up there too and he was like a double agent, telling me about coach Mike White, telling me about Georgia. I have peace with the decision. I know God is steering me in the right direction to change the culture. Go Dawgs!"

His brother, Jaden Newell, is a redshirt freshman for Georgia after being a walk-on ahead of the 2022-23 season. He spent last season on the scout team.

Asa Newell, however, is one of the top young players in the country and a major get for White and the Bulldogs. Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports described him as a "highly talented southpaw forward who possesses a unique overlap of size, athleticism, and face-up skill" and is both a "consistent shooter from beyond the arc" and an "explosive vertical athlete, emphatic above-the-rim finisher, and consistent lob threat."

In the modern game, which prioritizes length and the ability to space the floor, Newell is the ideal power-forward prospect.