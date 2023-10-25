Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. on Comments After Browns Loss: 'Never Been a Good Loser'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

After his team's 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. expressed frustrations about his role in the offense.

Three days later, Pittman clarified those comments, telling reporters that he's "never been a good loser" and lost his composure in that moment.

"Obviously it was a very frustrating loss the way that it happened," Pittman said, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.

"And I've never been a good loser. I'm actually a very poor sport. It's something that I've been working on my whole life and it's just hard for me sometimes. And when you lose, sometimes you lose your composure, you lose your head. And I think I was a little dramatic when I said that."

Pittman saw just five targets against the Browns, but he shined when it counted the most thanks to a 75-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to put his team up 37-33.

However, Pittman didn't see a target until there were four-and-a-half minutes left in the first half. He ended up with just that one before halftime en route to his five.

Pittman has been treated as the team's No. 1 wideout this season, averaging 10 targets per game over his first six contests until the Browns matchup. He had 11 or more targets in four of six games with a high of 14 two Sundays ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Needless to say, it's understandable why Pittman may have been upset, especially after a loss, and he vented those frustrations postgame.

"They just didn't target me today, for whatever reason. Maybe I'm not a big part of the offense," Pittman said, per Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star.

He certainly is a big part of the offense, albeit not as much last Sunday. For what it's worth, no Colt player had more than six targets, with Josh Downs leading the way there en route to five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.