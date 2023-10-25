Browns' Myles Garrett Buys Cavaliers Minority Stake, Will Serve as Brand Ambassador

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is now a minority partner of the Cleveland Cavaliers under chairman and governor Dan Gilbert.

Garrett purchased a minority stake in the Cavs and will serve as an official brand ambassador for the franchise, the team announced Wednesday.

"I have admired the Cavaliers organization's hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland," Garrett said in a statement. "To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan's leadership, is truly a dream come true."

Gilbert added:

"As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization's commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region. We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles' passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise."

Garrett has been a staple in the Cleveland community since being selected by the Browns first overall in the 2017 draft out of Texas A&M. He has earned four Pro Bowl selections and two First Team All-Pro selections in his seven seasons with the Browns.

The 27-year-old has long been a fan of basketball, even participating in celebrity events, most recently suiting up in the celebrity game at the NBA's 2022 All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

Garrett also helped bring a basketball hoop to Browns training camp this summer. He showed off his dunking skills alongside some of his teammates before challenging Cavs star Donovan Mitchell to a dunk contest.

While the Browns (4-2) are well into the 2023 NFL season, the Cavs are hoping to get off to a similarly hot start this week with the opening of the 2023-24 NBA season.