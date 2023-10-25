Report: Commanders Received Montez Sweat Trade Offer; No Chase Young Offers Made

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have two attractive trade chips on the defensive line in Montez Sweat and Chase Young, but only one of them has been the subject of an offer at this point.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, one team has made an offer to the Commanders for Sweat. No teams have come forward with concrete offers for Young thus far.

Jhabvala noted the exact offer for Sweat is unclear.

It would make sense for the Commanders to trade either Sweat or Young prior to the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Both players are in the final season of their current contracts. Sweat is making around $500,000 more than Young ($11.5 million to $10.998 million).

Young has age on his side because he's only 24 years old. He's also on track to have the best season of his career with nine quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and five sacks in six games.

This is the first time Young has looked healthy since winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. The Ohio State alum was the No. 2 pick in the draft three years ago after Joe Burrow went to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sweat, who turned 27 on Sept. 4, has been a steady performer over the first five seasons of his career. He's tied for fifth in the league with eight tackles for loss and tied for ninth with 5.5 sacks.

Over the previous four seasons, Sweat has averaged 18.5 quarterback hits, 9.3 tackles for loss and 7.3 sacks.

One potential complicating factor for teams that might be interested in Young is his apparent unwillingness to negotiate a long-term extension during the season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported his sense from asking around the league is Young "wants to play out this season regardless" to either cash in on a multiyear deal or get the franchise tag next offseason.

The Commanders lead the NFL in spending on the defensive line this season with $60 million in salary commitments. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne are signed to long-term extensions.

Washington's direction at the trade deadline could be determined by the result of this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is 3-4 coming off a Week 7 loss to the New York Giants.

A loss to the Eagles would drop the Commanders to 3-5 overall and 0-3 against the NFC East. A win would get them back to .500 and at least within shouting distance of teams vying for the two wild-card spots.