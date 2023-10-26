Warriors Takeaways on Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson from 2023-24 Opener

2 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It will take time for Chris Paul to learn the ins-and-outs of this system and how his style fits into it. It could take even longer for head coach Steve Kerr to find the right role for his new point guard.

One thing that's already clear, though, is that Paul can clean up a lot of the mistakes that have plagued this team in the past. Golden State's shooters were collectively out of sorts, yet this offense still hummed with Paul behind the wheel. The Warriors, who averaged a league-worst 16.3 turnovers last season, committed just 11 giveaways in the opener, only one of which came from Paul in his 34 minutes.

"Chris is so good," Kerr told reporters afterward. "I mean, the way he controls the game, hits big shots when you need him. … He gives us a different dimension now just with his point-guard mentality."