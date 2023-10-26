Warriors Takeaways on Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson from 2023-24 OpenerOctober 26, 2023
Warriors Takeaways on Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson from 2023-24 Opener
The Golden State Warriors helped tip-off the 2023-24 NBA season Tuesday night.
Things didn't exactly go as planned, as the Dubs dropped their first home game by a 108-104 count to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
This wasn't a disaster—outside of any damage done to the Chase Center rims during this brick-filled affair—but it wasn't the start the Warriors were hoping for, either.
Let's dig deeper into the contest to find out how Golden State's stars fared.
Rough Shooting Night for Stephen Curry Can't Mask Greatness
This isn't how Stephen Curry would've drawn up his season debut.
He missed 60 percent of his field-goal attempts and 10 of his 14 long-range looks. He committed five fouls in 31 minutes. He doubled up his assists with turnovers, even though he only had two giveaways.
And yet, he still tallied a team-high 27 points while often making the opposition appear powerless against him.
This is what great players do: find a way to make an impact in less than perfect conditions. He could be amazing this season, particularly if Golden State can lighten his load (both in terms of minutes and offensive responsibilities) a bit with Chris Paul around.
Chris Paul Is a Calming Presence
It will take time for Chris Paul to learn the ins-and-outs of this system and how his style fits into it. It could take even longer for head coach Steve Kerr to find the right role for his new point guard.
One thing that's already clear, though, is that Paul can clean up a lot of the mistakes that have plagued this team in the past. Golden State's shooters were collectively out of sorts, yet this offense still hummed with Paul behind the wheel. The Warriors, who averaged a league-worst 16.3 turnovers last season, committed just 11 giveaways in the opener, only one of which came from Paul in his 34 minutes.
"Chris is so good," Kerr told reporters afterward. "I mean, the way he controls the game, hits big shots when you need him. … He gives us a different dimension now just with his point-guard mentality."
Just like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston once did, Paul will have the responsibility of calming things down when his teammates start to rush. He is clearly already up for that task.
Klay Thompson's Quest for a New Contract Isn't off to a Great Start
Barring a contract extension—which doesn't sound likely for now—Klay Thompson will head to free agency after this season.
If his campaign bears a resemblance to his opener, he won't find nearly as much money as he's hoping to get.
He couldn't get into any kind of offensive rhythm. He shot just 6-of-18 overall and 3-of-11 from range. He also had the same number of turnovers as assists (three each) and didn't earn a single trip to the foul line in his 36 minutes. He was at least fine defensively, but he isn't as versatile at that end after losing back-to-back seasons to injuries (first a torn ACL, then a ruptured Achilles).
Obviously, it's only one game, and with his track record, one can assume his shooting percentages will bounce back in a big way. If all he's bringing to the court is an outside jumper and serviceable defense, though, he is no longer star and won't be paid like one.