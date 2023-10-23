Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller Among NBA Rookies to Sign Nike Endorsement Contract

Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller Among NBA Rookies to Sign Nike Endorsement ContractOctober 23, 2023
Nike Basketball announced its full list of endorsees from the 2023 NBA draft class, a group that includes Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: Nike has signed 13 NBA rookies to shoe deals. 📄✍️<br><br>Full class includes:<br>• Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs <br>• Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets<br>• Amen Thompson - Houston Rockets<br>• Ausar Thompson - Detroit Pistons <br>• Anthony Black - Orlando Magic <br>• Kobe… <a href="https://t.co/S6fqqXSQjP">pic.twitter.com/S6fqqXSQjP</a>
Wembanyama, the most hyped prospect since perhaps LeBron James in 2003, is the crown jewel. He originally signed with Nike while playing professionally in France, and his deal is now carrying over to his NBA career.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.