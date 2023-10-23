X

    Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller Among NBA Rookies to Sign Nike Endorsement Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 23, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs plays defense during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League against Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets on July 7, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Nike Basketball announced its full list of endorsees from the 2023 NBA draft class, a group that includes Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson.

    Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

    BREAKING: Nike has signed 13 NBA rookies to shoe deals. 📄✍️<br><br>Full class includes:<br>• Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs <br>• Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets<br>• Amen Thompson - Houston Rockets<br>• Ausar Thompson - Detroit Pistons <br>• Anthony Black - Orlando Magic <br>• Kobe… <a href="https://t.co/S6fqqXSQjP">pic.twitter.com/S6fqqXSQjP</a>

    Wembanyama, the most hyped prospect since perhaps LeBron James in 2003, is the crown jewel. He originally signed with Nike while playing professionally in France, and his deal is now carrying over to his NBA career.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

