3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 7 Loss vs. Broncos

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Green Bay got a pair of touchdown catches out of its young receiver group, but that does not tell the whole story about Sunday's game.

Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed deserve credit for making catches in red-zone situations, but that is about all they did.

Doubs only had one other catch on four additional targets, while Reed managed just 21 yards on his three catches.

Running back A.J. Dillon finished the game as Green Bay's leading pass catcher with 34 yards on two receptions.

The lack of consistency and explosiveness was affected by Christian Watson's knee injury, but at that point, the Packers should have had one of their young players step up.

Instead, they were left with two touchdown catches that patched over a less-than-inspiring box score.